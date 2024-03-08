Recent Bollywood Movies That Celebrate Ordinary Women





MUMBAI, (IANS) – In an industry where films are traditionally scripted around men and female-centric films are the exception rather than the rule, a new generation of directors and screenwriters has reversed the gender imbalance and produced successful films centered on female protagonists. On the occasion of International Women's Day, here is a selection that celebrates the power of women. Sukhee (2023):The slice-of-life film directed by Sonal Joshi with music by Badshah is about the challenges faced by housewives through the transformative experience of its main character, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife, after a high school reunion. It highlights the sacrifices women make for their families. The film, however, exploded at the box office. Ghoomer (2023): R. Balki's sports drama film also starring Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan and Angad Bedi, shows Saiyami as a paraplegic cricketer who defies her physical limitations to win a place in the Indian women's cricket team , despite the loss of his arm. Apurva (2023): This OTT film is a survival drama, directed by Nikhil Nagesh and set in Chambal, which follows the story of an ordinary woman named Apurva, who is kidnapped from a bus and forced to face horrific circumstances. She does everything possible to survive. Jaane Jaane (2023): Sujoy Ghosh's film is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel “The Devotion of Suspect X.” In the film, Kareena plays a single mother involved in a murder who does whatever it takes to keep herself and her daughter safe. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022): Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, a biopic based on the life of 'mafia queen' Gangubai Kothewali, centers on the character of Alia Bhatt, who was cheated and sold to a brothel in Kamathipura, Mumbai. From there, she allied herself with local politicians and the underworld to become a “don” as much feared as she was respected for her good deeds. The film made news by being the first women-centric production to rake in a hefty Rs 210 crore in a year when Hindi films were overshadowed by big-budget South Indian blockbusters. Ms Chatterjee v Norway (2021): This film by Ashima Chhibber, inspired by the true story of an Indian couple whose children were kidnapped by Norwegian authorities in 2011, follows the struggle of a mother who does everything in her power to bring back his children from a foreign country. Mardaani 2 (2018): In this second edition of the crime thriller produced by Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji reprises the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a determined police officer who has only one mission: to catch a 21-year-old rapist and murderer and deliver him. justice for the victim's family.

