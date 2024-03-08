Ahead of the Oscars, UCLA releases its annual report on diversity in Hollywood, highlighting that 'diversity sells'





LOS ANGELES (KABC)– Before the Oscars, The UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report published its findings. It analyzed English-language theatrical releases ranked in the top 200 at the global box office. “One of the reasons we're releasing a report before the Oscars is because we want to show what was actually available,” said Darnell Hunt, executive vice chancellor and dean of UCLA. “What was there as a possible candidate for recognition,” added Hunt, who is also a co-founder and co-author of the report. The latest report highlights that audience diversity supports the film industry. “The takeaway, of course, is that diversity sells,” Hunt said. Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) audiences purchased the majority of domestic opening weekend tickets for seven of the top 10 theatrically released films. “They have shown year after year in our reports that they want diverse content in film and television,” Hunt said. Nine of the top 10 films at the global box office featured casts representing more than 30% BIPOC. Five of the top ten films at the global box office featured a cast made up of more than 40% women. Female-led films like “Barbie” remain an exception. Although women have made progress since the report was launched in 2014, their share of key positions in 2023 has remained stagnant or even declining. “They've barely held on in terms of director share, which again is much lower than their population share. But they've actually lost ground among lead actors and among overall actors,” Hunt said. People of color make up about 2.9 out of 10 lead actors in theatrical films, an increase from 21.6% in 2022 to 29.2% in 2023, according to the report. Adults with disabilities in leading film roles remain underrepresented, but also saw a slight increase from 2022. Hunt emphasized representation in media because Hollywood isn't just about entertainment. “It shapes the way we think about each other and ourselves and I think it’s a missed opportunity when we don’t include more people in that process,” he said. This is the first in a series of two reports. The second will focus on the best streaming movies of 2023 and will be released later this year. March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) with “Countdown to the Oscars: Red Carpet Live.” At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with “On the Oscars Red Carpet,” hosted by George Pennacchio featuring Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown. Watch all the red carpet action live on ABC, streaming live at OnTheRedCarpet.com and on On the Red Carpet Facebook And Youtube pages. The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than in previous years. The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of “Abbott Elementary.”

