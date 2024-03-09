Entertainment
Netflix's lazy Game of Thrones
Revisionist feminist fairy tales are not new, and Lady finds few ways to distinguish himself from the happily ever after pack. A teen fantasy that trades in familiar reversals, sloppy storytelling, and plenty of girlboss posturing from headliner Millie Bobby Brown, from director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. The Netflix adventure, premiering March 8, has its heart in the right place but little else, starting competently and then slowly falling apart with each clumsy step along its Game Of Thrones-light path.
In a faraway land, Princess Elodie (Brown) joins forces with her beloved sister Floria (Brooke Carter) to provide for her struggling kingdom. Alas, no matter how much wood they gather, they cannot alleviate the suffering that ravages their barren home. One day, coming home from work, Elodie learns that her father (Ray Winstone) has signed an agreement with the distant kingdom of Aurea, whose prince she must marry in exchange for the gold that will end the misery of his people . Elodie dreams of exploring the world like her mother, now deceased and replaced alongside her father by her stepmother Lady Bayford (Angela Bassett), but as she is an intrinsically altruistic soul, the young woman accepts this deal and , with his family, goes to Aurea.
LadyThe prologue from centuries earlier depicts a king and his knights confronting a menacing dragon in a cave, and upon reaching the misty gates of Aurea, Elodie and company are greeted by two intimidating stone dragon statues with fire in their mouths . Once inside, things are much more cheerful, as this kingdom is sunny, opulent and generous, with golden carriages, bowls of luscious fruit and glittering dresses. Queen Isabella (Robin Wright) is extremely welcoming and quickly introduces Elodie to her dashing future husband Henry (Nick Robinson), who immediately takes a liking to his future wife. Henry is eager to see beyond the borders of his kingdom, and an impromptu horseback ride through the hills and valleys surrounding the castle is filmed by Fresnadillo with a sweeping vigor that suggests freedom, excitement and muted emotion and deaf.
Between the aforementioned statues, Isabella's somewhat phony behavior, her private conversation with the King of Winstone (which leaves him shaken), and Henry's strange looks, Lady make no secret that something is seriously wrong with Aurea. Nonetheless, the film devotes a third of its running time to this setup, to increasingly annoying ends. It picks up a bit once Elodie and Henry are engaged and, later, he takes her to a mountain enclave where she is forced to participate in an ancient ceremony to keep the kingdom safe. This mainly involves slicing Elodie and Henry's palms and mixing their blood, after which Henry throws his bride off a bridge and into a dark, scary pit. Alone and frightened, she deduces, although not as quickly as the audience would like, that she is the last of three sacrifices to the angry dragon, who has apparently agreed to cohabit with humans if he is offered these royal maidens.
In this hole, Elodie must repeatedly run for her life as the dragon (voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo) hunts her like prey. Along the way, she finds various trinkets that indicate that she is not the first victim of this spell, and she also manages to locate a set of tunnels, crevices, and passages that allow her to avoid the evil beast. She is a careful and determined fighter, and fast too, capable of outrunning fire on several occasions. It's as practical as her discovery of little glowing insects that she uses as lanterns that have amazing healing properties, perfect for the burns on her leg and arm. A game of cat and mouse ensues, filmed largely using semi-obvious green screen effects that render the proceedings seem insignificant and artificial.
Lady is a paint-by-numbers version of a standard formula, with Elodie demonstrating that, even in distress, she is entirely capable of saving herself, her loved ones, and her people – a process that is reflected in the destruction and destruction reuse of her fancy wedding dress for Survivalist and Fighting End. Still, that doesn't excuse a series of plots that make no logical sense, whether it's Elodie's discovery of a wall map of a cave that points the way to freedom (what, has a former condemned princess returned to complete her?), corpses that have not yet been found. broken down after hundreds of years, rescuers risking their lives when they have no reason to believe Elodie remains alive, or unexplained visions that magically give the heroine the information she needs to stay alive.
The movie doesn't need to be realistic, but there's no need for such shoddy quality, which mostly seems to be the byproduct of director Fresnadillo and screenwriter Dan Mazeau assuming kids won't notice not these illogicalities and that the parents will simply be relieved that their offspring are temporarily distracted and will not worry about it.
Lady employs typical progressive switcharoos, such that the handsome prince is an insensitive coward, the stepmother is kind and supportive, and the malevolent dragon is a sympathetic victim of the same cruelty towards Elodie. More than 20 years later Shrek fairy tales playfully dismantled, however, there's not much verve in the about-face of the materials. Action-wise, Fresnadillo stages its man-versus-monster clashes with enough horror to attract teenagers. Yet he is unable to pull off the vital trick of giving the impression that Elodie is still in mortal danger; thanks to the many shortcuts taken by Mazeau's clumsy screenplay, the climax always feels safely predetermined.
Although once again she failed to capitalize on the promise of a career turning point. Stranger Things, Brown is perfectly serviceable as the noble, real-life Elodie, and it's nice that Winstone, Bassett, and Wright get to introduce themselves to a younger generation of viewers by participating in what is clearly a project for hire. What is missing, alas, is a sense of grandeur or originality that could enhance this superficial saga. After the intermediate passages devoted to Elodie doing a Schwarzenegger-in-interpolationPredator a routine that seems a lot more fun than it isLady resorts to the simplest and most predictable conclusion available, thereby illustrating that for all its supposed revisionism, it is just a new type of clichéd and comforting fable.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/obsessed/millie-bobby-browns-damsel-review-netflixs-lazy-game-of-thrones
