How Old Bollywood Movies Championed Strong Women

Revisiting classic female-led Hindi films What is the story When it comes to representing women on the 70mm screen, Bollywood has existed on somewhat mediocre ground, neither completely hopeless nor extremely spectacular.



While he often gained notoriety by relegating actresses to the margins and limiting them to dancing, he also attempted to tell stories of women breaking the glass ceiling.



This is particularly noticeable through certain classics.



Let's come back. The first founding films of this category One of the first films to champion women was Nargis. Mother India (1957) about a woman who struggles with adversity in the absence of her husband.



By not presenting her as a woman who would cease to exist without a man, Mehboob Khan delivered one of the first lessons in female strength.



Also worth noting are the years 1956 Mem Sahibabout a woman who chooses her husband, defying her family's restrictions. 'Sujata' and 'Guide' had important female characters Although Bimal Roy Sujata (1959) has a mundane story, it broke barriers by encircling the life of an untouchable woman, Sujata (Nutan).



Then, Vijay Anand's 1965 film Guide (based on the novel by RK Narayan Guide) showed Waheeda Rahman as Rosie, a woman coming out of a toxic and troubling marriage.



Mohan Segal Kanyadaan (1968), on the other hand, criticized child marriage and its impact on women. 'Guddi' was a star vehicle for Jaya Bachchan Female representation in films further evolved in the 1970s with Jaya Bachchan's film. Committee (1971), focusing entirely on the life of a schoolgirl and not relying on the crutches of a male actor.



Meena Kumari's efforts were also instrumental. Pakeezah (1972) and Hema Malini Seeta and Geeta (1972).



The latter, in particular, was a groundbreaking film with a career-defining role written for its protagonist, Malini. “Julie” broke new ground, while “Sholay” focused on supporting female characters KS Sethumadhavan Julie (1975) had the courage to address the societal barriers that dictate the rules of motherhood and interfaith marriage.



Furthermore, while Sholay (1975) was high on testosterone, he also played a memorable role for Malini.



Then came that of Rajkumar Kohli Nagin (1976) which featured Reena Roy in the lead as a femme fatale, allowing her to flex her artistic muscles. Quick overview of similar films in the 1980s Subsequently, in the 1980s, the treatment of women saw another change thanks to films such as the 1983 film. Himmatwala (Sridevi's breakthrough in Hindi cinema), Mandi (Shyam Benegal's 1983 art film about women's lives in a brothel run by a female ensemble), 1986. Nagina (with one of Sridevi's most iconic roles) and 1988's Khoon Bhari Maang (Rekha's solid female rage thriller).

