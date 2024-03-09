Dayton native and Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes releases debut album

From a Nashville studio, the actor-musician told The Associated Press that he hopes his album establishes who I am and where this music comes from and I'm trying to be honest here, I'm trying to do it correctly. path.

Country music is at its best, I think, when it's really honest. So it was important to try to accomplish this first album, he said.

This personal vulnerability differs from his acting work in Yellowstone.

The other thing I do is not be myself,” he says. “To do that properly, you have to take on a different personality, a different name, say someone's words. other and, in many cases, someone else's words. clothes. The goal is to escape who you really are and make someone believe who you are not.

Although this is Grimes' debut album, he's no novice. Music has always been a part of his life, from listening to worship music and playing drums in church at the age of 11 to discovering the great outlaws through his father and on country radio, his first taste of secular music. (He connects the two types of music: “People don't realize Hank Williams wrote 'I saw the light,'” he said.) He later played drums in a Inspired by Wilco Americana group in Los Angeles, and in 2012 he wrote a country song for the film “Outlaw Country”, in which he also starred.

I never played music, he said. I still have a guitar. It inspires me too. And whenever I get ready to do something creative, music plays a big role in it.

Produced by the the legendary Dave Cobb, “Luke Grimes”, the album is at times a diary, an open-book record with songs about love, loss, God and rural life, universal subjects from an artist with a gift for articulating truths, warts and all. Take “Oh, Ohio,” for example.

Grimes says there are a lot of songs about love, heartbreak and hometowns in country music, and Oh Ohio with its textured riffs, pedal steel and late-night percussion accomplishes all of that while subverting the Received idea: it's not that flattering. about where he comes from.

Maybe I didn't feel like I totally fit in there,” he said of his home country. I just hadn't heard that in a lot of songs . Usually when you hear songs about people's hometown, it's kind of a love letter. And it was more of a breakup letter.

As for those who don't consider Ohio a country music hotbed: People sometimes confuse country music with Southern music,” he says. To me, country is rural…it's more roots , people of the land. And there are many from Ohio.

Aaron Raitiere, a Cobb songwriter who contributed two songs to the album, the slow highway ballad South on 75 and the western stomp Ain't Dead Yet, says Grimes is a musician in the soul.

He could very well be one of the best songwriters/singers/performers of our generation, locked in the body of a superstar actor, Raitiere said. If you get famous making ketchup, it's hard to make mustard and have everyone take you seriously, you know? But he's great.

On the upbeat track Ain't Dead Yet, with its sing-along refrain (“I'm going to love you until I die/And I'm not dead yet”), its clapping percussion, its campfire harmonica and its hazy guitar pedals, Grimes demonstrates a kind of creative range associated with artists in their seniority.

“We were like, 'Wouldn't it be fun to write a song, just as an exercise, if ( The leader of Nirvana ) Kurt Cobain was the country? For example, if he had been born somewhere in Kentucky and had not died prematurely, had lived to be an old man and had a wife and children, what would these songs sound like? And that's literally how this idea started,” Grimes says. It's impossible not to hear the connection in the opening power chords.

Raitiere adds that Nirvana's inspiration also came from their desire to write a song that everyone could play. “A lot of people learn to play an instrument to a Nirvana song,” he says, adding that “Polly” was the first one he learned. “So we went to “Nirvana Unplugged” road and threw it on a country lane.

That's kind of the magical part of the whole process, that there are no rules, Grimes says.

The other magic? Being able to reveal more about himself to his listeners and, in doing so, connect with them.

Some albums that have had an impact on me over the years just made me feel like there was someone I could relate to, he says. Whatever that feeling or emotion is that I don't know how to express, someone else has expressed it very well through music, and in a way that I feel a connection with. And so, if I could just do that for some people, then I think that would be mission accomplished.