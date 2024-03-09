Mike Epps Says Richard Pryor's Widow Killed the Biopic Because He Didn't Fuck Her





Mike Epps said he would not play Richard Pryor in a potential biopic because he rejected the romantic interest of Pryor's widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor. In the last episode of All the smoke podcast, Epps told the hosts, I was going to play Richard Pryor, then his wife, I didn't do it, I didn't fuck his wife, his ex-wife and she got mad. Epps recently played the comedy legend on HBO Buying Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty series. However, in 2014, director Lee Daniels announcement that Epps would play Pryor in a upcoming biopic which would have been produced by Harvey Weinstein, but the project never came to fruition due to Daniels stepping down to focus on Empire. Epps tweeted a photo of himself kissing Lee Pryor at the time, signaling that she had given him her blessing to play the late comedy legend. Things had gone horribly wrong since then, according to Epps, who said that after he didn't want to fuck her, Lee Pryor responded by telling her, “You won't play Richard.” You didn't spank him. I said No, I'm not playing Richard Pryor then, he said, adding: She's going to sue me for that. In a 2019 interview with The Daily Beast, Lee Pryor said the biopic was considering an unknown actor to play Pryor after the Daniels-Weinstein project failed. All Harvey was good at was making fucking announcements, she said at the time. It was just a lot of bullshit, in the end. Epps talked more on the show about how it all happened. I went to the man at Richard Pryor's funeral, he said, The lady said to me that night, you're not ready to play Richard. I said fuck you, bitch. He also stated that he thought he would have been the perfect person to play the role. I'll tell you what I told him, he continued, I love Richard Pryor. I love him to death. But my children don't know who he is. But these little bastards know me. So I'm the motherfucker, I'm as good as Richard Pryor, he was a bad motherfucker. These kids know who Mike Epps is. This is my OG. I love it. But time has passed, he added. The Daily Beast reached out to Jennifer Lee Pryor through the estate of Richard Pryor for comment and did not receive a response.

