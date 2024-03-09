Mission Dance celebrates its anniversary gala with Evelyn Hart | Entertainment

Mission Dance Company presents an exciting and exclusive red carpet gala to celebrate its 20th anniversary with Evelyn Hart, our guest of honor and Canadian ballet icon.

This one-night-only gala brings together some of the most recognized and beloved ballet, flamenco, modern and neoclassical works from around the world. This will be a truly stunning event not to be missed, featuring special performances from Artistic Director Tanya Vadurova, lead artists Annette Bakala and Olivia Latendresse, as well as famous local artists including the famous singer of jazz Anna Jacyszyn.

Funds raised from this event will be used to support and enhance the Mission Dance Company's mandate to provide dance training and mentoring, career development and professional guidance, and numerous live performance opportunities to all emerging dance artists in the Okanagan Valley. This event aims to celebrate the many milestones achieved by the company over its 20-year history and its continued contribution to the rich artistic and cultural landscape of the city and region.

Mission Dance Company productions aim to inspire and excite audiences and ignite the hearts of our community!

Highlights of this evening of dance performances include:

Experience walking on the red carpet and have your photo taken during the gala evening;

Take a trip down memory lane with us to remember all of Mission Dance Center and Company's accomplishments over the past 20 years;

Witness powerful and moving performances from the artists and guest artists at the gala;

Be inspired by the very special appearance of our guest of honor, Evelyn Hart;

Enjoy a featured performance by Artistic Director, Tanya Vadurova-Bakala;

Attend the post-performance reception to meet and greet your favorite dancers, and VIP ticket holders will receive bonuses;

Everyone will have the chance to bid on a selection of unique silent auction items, purchase a poster signed by the stars and have their photo taken with their favorite Mission Dance Company dancers.

Premium tickets include premium seats and an exclusive opportunity to take a photo with Evelyn Hart and receive a free poster signed by her.

VIP tickets include premium seating, an exclusive opportunity to take a photo with Evelyn Hart, receive a free poster signed by Evelyn Hart and a glass of champagne, and a private reception with Evelyn Hart, guest of honor, Tanya Vadurova, artistic director and principal dancers.

When it comes to ballet dancers, Evelyn Hart started her training late, which made her successful career and achievements all the more remarkable.

Born in Toronto in 1956, she began her training at age 14 in London, Ontario. She attended the National Ballet School in Toronto before moving to Winnipeg at age 17 to study with the professional division of the Royal Winnipeg Ballets. She joined the RWB ballet corps in 1976, was promoted to soloist in 1978 and to principal dancer in 1979.

In 1980, Hart won a bronze medal at the World Ballet Competition in Japan; later that year, Hart became the first Canadian to win a gold medal at the International Championships.

The ballet competition in Varna, Bulgaria, is considered the ballet Olympics for the Belong pas de deux, choreographed by Norbert Vesak.

In addition to her spectacular artistic achievements, Hart is recognized for her contributions to the development of RWB and the dance art form as a whole.

Many classics from the company's repertoire (including Romeo and Juliet, Giselle, Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty) were specially chosen to showcase its talents.

Join us March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theater and show your support for the Mission Dance Company as it kicks off its next 20 years here in the heart of the Okanagan.

The ticket can be purchased via theatre.kelowna.ca