Entertainment
8 Best 60s Bollywood Movies to Watch with the Family
The 1960s were a golden age in Bollywood history, marked by a surge of creativity and the production of some of Indian cinema's most memorable films. During this period, there was a significant shift from black and white films to Technicolor films, bringing vibrant colors to the screen. The era witnessed the creation of classic Hindi films and a rise in Western musical influences. New narrative approaches were explored, laying the groundwork for future 70s hits. Fashion trends evolved, with women adopting new, trendy styles and hairstyles. Additionally, new dance forms have gained popularity, reflecting the changing times.
While actors who became famous in the 1950s continued their careers in the 1960s, Bollywood also welcomed new stars like Dilip Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Dev Anand, Manoj Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu, Sadhana, Dharmendra , Helen, Sharmila Tagore and others. Here is a list of some of the best Bollywood films of the 60s.
8 Best 60s Bollywood Movies You Should Not Miss:
1. Mughal-E-Azam – 1960
- IMDB rating: 8.1/10
- Film genre: Drama, Romance, War
- Cast of movie stars: Dilip Kumar, Madhubala
- Director: K.Asif
Mughal-e-Azam is a well-known name in India, known for its melodies and majestic visuals. Released in 1960, the film was a significant event as it took almost a decade to make and was the most expensive Indian film of its time. The historical drama film had transformed the perception of Bollywood cinema. Creating a film of this magnitude required courage, and Shapoorji Pallonji demonstrated that courage by producing it.
Directed by K. Asif, the film stars the legendary Dilip Kumar and the astonishing Madhubala in lead roles, with Prithviraj Kapoor, Durga Khote, Ajit and Murad in important roles. It is a classic love story that will explore the fates of two lovers from different backgrounds and question the commitment of a powerful leader.
2. Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai – 1960
- IMDB rating: 7.1/10
- Film genre: Drama, musical, romance
- Cast of movie stars: Raj Kapoor, Padmini, Pran Sikand
- Director: Radhu Karmakar
After serving as cinematographer on many of Kapoor's films, Radhu Karmakar made his directorial debut with the 1960 film Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai. The film follows the journey of a pure-hearted orphan who joins a group of bandits and tries to steer them towards good. The story unfolds whether he succeeds or not.
Produced by RK Films, this timeless masterpiece addresses the societal responsibility of giving criminals a chance to change for the better. Raj Kapoor collaborated with his successful team of music directors (Shankar Jaikishan) and lyricists (Shailendra and Hasrat Jaipuri) to create a memorable soundtrack. It also featured Padmini, Pran and Lalita Pawar.
3. Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam – 1962
- IMDB rating: 8.1/10
- Film genre: Drama, musical
- Cast of movie stars: Meena Kumari, Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman
- Director: Abrar Alvi
Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam is a 1962 Hindi drama film adapted from the Bengali novel by Bimal Mitra. Directed by Abrar Alvi, the film is set against the backdrop of the feudal decline of Bengal under British rule and revolves around the deteriorating relationship between a neglected wife, played by Meena Kumari, and her husband, played by Rehman. Guru Dutt's character Bhootnath serves as a catalyst for the narrative, adding layers of intrigue and tragedy.
Along with Rehman, Meena Kumari and Guru Dutt in the lead roles, Waheeda Rehman also plays an important character in the film. This film is a cinematic gem that delves into the complexity of human emotions and societal norms.
4. Sangam – 1964
- IMDB rating: 7.3/10
- Film genre: Drama, musical, romance
- Cast of movie stars: Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar Tuli, Vyjayanthimala
- Director: Raj Kapoor
Sangam, released in 1964, is a romantic drama film directed by Raj Kapoor. The enduring story of friendship, love and sacrifice revolves around a love triangle involving the characters played by Vyjayanthimala, Raj Kapoor and Rajendra Kumar. This timeless love triangle story paved the way for similar plots in films, even in the 21st century. This was Kapoor's debut in color films and is still considered one of his finest creations. Additionally, Sangam introduced the trend of shooting song sequences in foreign locations, a novelty in Hindi cinema at that time.
5. Guide – 1965
- IMDB rating: 8.3/10
- Film genre: Drama, Romance, Musical
- Cast of movie stars: Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman
- Director: Vijay Anand
Guide, directed by Vijay Anand in 1965, is a romantic drama renowned for its exceptional performances by veteran actors Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman. Based on RK Narayanan's novel, The Guide, the film has gained cult status over time. It follows the love story of a tour guide who falls in love with the wife of an older archaeologist. The music created by SD Burman also remains eternal. The film's success solidified its position as one of the best films of the 1960s.
6. Teesri Manzil – 1966
- IMDB rating: 7.5/10
- Film genre: Comedy, musical, mystery
- Cast of movie stars: Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Raj Mehra
- Director: Vijay Anand
Teesri Manzil is a Bollywood thriller film starring Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh as the main protagonists. Directed by Vijay Anand, the story revolves around the investigation into the murder of Roopa, who falls from the third floor balcony, as the title of the film suggests. Apart from the suspense, the film stands out for its remarkable music composed by one of India's greatest and most renowned music directors and actors, RD Burman.
7. Neighbors – 1968
- IMDB rating: 8.1/10
- Film genre: Comedy, musical, romance
- Cast of movie stars: Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood
- Director: Jyoti Swaroop
Padosan is a 1968 comedy film directed by Jyoti Swaroop. It is a remake of Telugu hit Pakkinti Ammayi directed by Chittajallu Pullayya. The film stars Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood, Kishore Kumar, Mukri, Keshto Mukherjee and others. Mehmood's role as a South Indian music teacher stood out and is still considered one of the finest comic performances in cinema history. The songs from the film such as Mere Samne Wali Khidki, Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar and others are still loved by the audience till date.
8. Aradhana – 1969
- IMDB rating: 7.6/10
- Film genre: Drama, musical, romance
- Cast of movie stars: Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Sujit Kumar
- Director: Shakti Samantha
Aradhana is a 1969 romantic drama film directed by Shakti Samanta. It launched Rajesh Khanna's remarkable streak of success, marking the start of his 17 consecutive hit films from 1969 to 1971. The film also featured the successful actor-director collaboration between Rajesh Khanna and Shakti Samanta, which have worked together on 8 films, giving birth to some of the Bollywood films. the biggest blockbusters.
Additionally, the film also features Sharmila Tagore alongside Rajesh Khanna. Some of the popular songs from the film like Roop Tera Mastana, Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Kora Kagaz Tha Ye Man Mera, Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu among others are popular till date.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/best-60s-bollywood-movies-1284915
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 8 Best 60s Bollywood Movies to Watch with the Family
- St. Ignatius hockey advances to OHSAA state finals with 6-4 win against Toledo St. Franciscus de Sales
- Android 14 update breaks Google Pixel smartphone
- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits the waters off the eastern town of Davao
- Headlines from around the world – The Oberlin Review
- Joe Biden says he will sign TikTok bill while Donald Trump warns of ban
- Mission Dance celebrates its anniversary gala with Evelyn Hart | Entertainment
- Closet Builder: “Eclectic Grandpa”? Avoid the trend, try this.
- Gaza War: Google fires employees after pro-Palestinian protests at Israeli technology conference
- 'Really crushing': Texas woman denied abortion describes legal hurdles
- United Airlines plane loses tyre during take-off. #Shorts #UnitedAirlines #BBCNews
- Turkish President Erdogan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace summit