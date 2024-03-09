8 Best 60s Bollywood Movies to Watch with the Family

The 1960s were a golden age in Bollywood history, marked by a surge of creativity and the production of some of Indian cinema's most memorable films. During this period, there was a significant shift from black and white films to Technicolor films, bringing vibrant colors to the screen. The era witnessed the creation of classic Hindi films and a rise in Western musical influences. New narrative approaches were explored, laying the groundwork for future 70s hits. Fashion trends evolved, with women adopting new, trendy styles and hairstyles. Additionally, new dance forms have gained popularity, reflecting the changing times.

While actors who became famous in the 1950s continued their careers in the 1960s, Bollywood also welcomed new stars like Dilip Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Dev Anand, Manoj Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu, Sadhana, Dharmendra , Helen, Sharmila Tagore and others. Here is a list of some of the best Bollywood films of the 60s.

8 Best 60s Bollywood Movies You Should Not Miss:

1. Mughal-E-Azam – 1960

IMDB rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Film genre: Drama, Romance, War

Drama, Romance, War Cast of movie stars: Dilip Kumar, Madhubala

Dilip Kumar, Madhubala Director: K.Asif

Mughal-e-Azam is a well-known name in India, known for its melodies and majestic visuals. Released in 1960, the film was a significant event as it took almost a decade to make and was the most expensive Indian film of its time. The historical drama film had transformed the perception of Bollywood cinema. Creating a film of this magnitude required courage, and Shapoorji Pallonji demonstrated that courage by producing it.

Directed by K. Asif, the film stars the legendary Dilip Kumar and the astonishing Madhubala in lead roles, with Prithviraj Kapoor, Durga Khote, Ajit and Murad in important roles. It is a classic love story that will explore the fates of two lovers from different backgrounds and question the commitment of a powerful leader.

2. Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai – 1960

IMDB rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Film genre: Drama, musical, romance

Drama, musical, romance Cast of movie stars: Raj Kapoor, Padmini, Pran Sikand

Raj Kapoor, Padmini, Pran Sikand Director: Radhu Karmakar

After serving as cinematographer on many of Kapoor's films, Radhu Karmakar made his directorial debut with the 1960 film Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai. The film follows the journey of a pure-hearted orphan who joins a group of bandits and tries to steer them towards good. The story unfolds whether he succeeds or not.

Produced by RK Films, this timeless masterpiece addresses the societal responsibility of giving criminals a chance to change for the better. Raj Kapoor collaborated with his successful team of music directors (Shankar Jaikishan) and lyricists (Shailendra and Hasrat Jaipuri) to create a memorable soundtrack. It also featured Padmini, Pran and Lalita Pawar.

3. Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam – 1962

IMDB rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Film genre: Drama, musical

Drama, musical Cast of movie stars: Meena Kumari, Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman

Meena Kumari, Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman Director: Abrar Alvi

Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam is a 1962 Hindi drama film adapted from the Bengali novel by Bimal Mitra. Directed by Abrar Alvi, the film is set against the backdrop of the feudal decline of Bengal under British rule and revolves around the deteriorating relationship between a neglected wife, played by Meena Kumari, and her husband, played by Rehman. Guru Dutt's character Bhootnath serves as a catalyst for the narrative, adding layers of intrigue and tragedy.

Along with Rehman, Meena Kumari and Guru Dutt in the lead roles, Waheeda Rehman also plays an important character in the film. This film is a cinematic gem that delves into the complexity of human emotions and societal norms.

4. Sangam – 1964

IMDB rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Film genre: Drama, musical, romance

Drama, musical, romance Cast of movie stars: Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar Tuli, Vyjayanthimala

Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar Tuli, Vyjayanthimala Director: Raj Kapoor

Sangam, released in 1964, is a romantic drama film directed by Raj Kapoor. The enduring story of friendship, love and sacrifice revolves around a love triangle involving the characters played by Vyjayanthimala, Raj Kapoor and Rajendra Kumar. This timeless love triangle story paved the way for similar plots in films, even in the 21st century. This was Kapoor's debut in color films and is still considered one of his finest creations. Additionally, Sangam introduced the trend of shooting song sequences in foreign locations, a novelty in Hindi cinema at that time.

5. Guide – 1965

IMDB rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Film genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Cast of movie stars: Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman

Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman Director: Vijay Anand

Guide, directed by Vijay Anand in 1965, is a romantic drama renowned for its exceptional performances by veteran actors Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman. Based on RK Narayanan's novel, The Guide, the film has gained cult status over time. It follows the love story of a tour guide who falls in love with the wife of an older archaeologist. The music created by SD Burman also remains eternal. The film's success solidified its position as one of the best films of the 1960s.

6. Teesri Manzil – 1966

IMDB rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Film genre: Comedy, musical, mystery

Comedy, musical, mystery Cast of movie stars: Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Raj Mehra

Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Raj Mehra Director: Vijay Anand

Teesri Manzil is a Bollywood thriller film starring Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh as the main protagonists. Directed by Vijay Anand, the story revolves around the investigation into the murder of Roopa, who falls from the third floor balcony, as the title of the film suggests. Apart from the suspense, the film stands out for its remarkable music composed by one of India's greatest and most renowned music directors and actors, RD Burman.

7. Neighbors – 1968

IMDB rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Film genre: Comedy, musical, romance

Comedy, musical, romance Cast of movie stars: Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood

Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood Director: Jyoti Swaroop

Padosan is a 1968 comedy film directed by Jyoti Swaroop. It is a remake of Telugu hit Pakkinti Ammayi directed by Chittajallu Pullayya. The film stars Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood, Kishore Kumar, Mukri, Keshto Mukherjee and others. Mehmood's role as a South Indian music teacher stood out and is still considered one of the finest comic performances in cinema history. The songs from the film such as Mere Samne Wali Khidki, Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar and others are still loved by the audience till date.

8. Aradhana – 1969

IMDB rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Film genre: Drama, musical, romance

Drama, musical, romance Cast of movie stars: Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Sujit Kumar

Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Sujit Kumar Director: Shakti Samantha

Aradhana is a 1969 romantic drama film directed by Shakti Samanta. It launched Rajesh Khanna's remarkable streak of success, marking the start of his 17 consecutive hit films from 1969 to 1971. The film also featured the successful actor-director collaboration between Rajesh Khanna and Shakti Samanta, which have worked together on 8 films, giving birth to some of the Bollywood films. the biggest blockbusters.

Additionally, the film also features Sharmila Tagore alongside Rajesh Khanna. Some of the popular songs from the film like Roop Tera Mastana, Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Kora Kagaz Tha Ye Man Mera, Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu among others are popular till date.