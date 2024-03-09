Hollywood: Jeffrey Wright, Oscar nominee, as well as Melanie Griffith, Sacha Baron Cohen, Chris Rock and Guy Oseary present for the opening of Basquiat





In 1996, current Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright played avant-garde artist Jean Michel Basquiat in Julian Schnabel's film, “Basquiat.” So Wright – so lauded for his work 28 years later in “American Fiction” – wasn't going to miss the opening of a major new Basquiat exhibition called “Made on Market Street” at the Gagosian gallery in Beverly Hills. He wasn't the only one among the stars to come see the gallery's sensational collection of paintings. Sacha Baron Cohen arrived with Guy Oseary as they headed to Madonna's big concert in town. For a moment, Chris Rock joined them. They received special attention from East Hampton artist Bill Quigley, who was Basquiat's pal and competitor in the 1980s. The Gagosian Gallery filled up pretty quickly even though it's a huge space on North Camden Drive. Several hundred people were waiting in line to get in and still waiting for us to leave at 8 p.m. Meanwhile, familiar faces like Jane Fonda, Melanie Griffith, jewelry designer Loree Rodkin, Wendi Deng Murdoch, director Bennett Miller, artist Andy Moses, producer of the film “Rustin” David Permut, entrepreneur Nikki Haskell and many fine art world guys were in attendance. among those who watched Basquiat, sometimes violent, always witty, confront his difficult world. (I could go back 5 times, it was so beautiful!) The whole gang went to dinner next door at Mr. Chow's, greeted by Michael Chow himself in paint-splattered pants. Others – like yours truly – went to dinner at the trendy restaurant, the sleek, modern and comfortable Steak 48 on Wilshire Boulevard, where carnivores now wait patiently for reservations to dine on steak that looks like buttah. Recently spotted at the main table taking part in a power dinner: Former CBS chef Les Moonves hosts legendary sportscaster Al Michaels, another former CBS chef Jeff Sagansky and former MGM CEO , Harry Sloan.

