Meet Your Leader: George Washington Pincay





George Washington Pincay is the executive chef of the Golden Eagle Inn in Beaver Creek Village.

George Washington Pincay/Courtesy photo Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title? A: My name is George Washington Pincay. I am the executive chef at the Golden Eagle Inn in Beaver Creek Village. Q: How long have you lived in the Valley and what brought you here? A: I have lived in the valley for a little over two years now. My wife wanted a change of scenery from Texas, so she helped me with my job search. I received offers from Boston, Massachusetts, Hunter, Rhode Island, Los Angeles and of course Colorado. It was an easy choice for us after speaking with Don Bird and David Bird at the Golden Eagle Inn. Q: When did you first realize you wanted to become a chef? Support local journalism Make a donation A: I knew I wanted to become a chef as soon as I started culinary school. I frequented Le Cordon Bleu in Cambridge, Massachusetts. I felt like I belonged again. It felt like being in the military and I was trained by amazing mentors. Look for wild game, fish, steaks and other specialties at the Golden Eagle Inn. Golden Eagle Inn/Courtesy photo Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey? A: Anthony Mazzotta, Jacob Hilbert, my children and finally my mother who always considered food as a gathering of love and memories. Q: What is your favorite spice? A: My favorite spice would be bay leaf. This goes a long way when braising or marinating. Bay leaves bring back nostalgic memories of my mother's cooking. Q: Favorite protein? A: Lobster! Lobster was the first thing I cooked for famous New England chef Jasper White. I learned many ways to prepare lobster. Nothing beats a lobster roll in Cape Town on a hot summer day. Executive Chef George Pincay attended Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Golden Eagle Inn/Courtesy photo Q: Favorite fruits and vegetables? A: Being from California, I love citrus fruits! Kumquats are one of my favorite fruits. My favorite vegetable would be Jerusalem artichoke, also known as Jerusalem artichoke. It tastes like earth and good earth. Q: Name your carbs: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc. ? A: My carb choice is rice. I grew up with rice. Sometimes for breakfast, sometimes for lunch and dinner. Q: What is your favorite comfort food? A: My favorite comfort food would be lentils and a fried egg or my wife's sloppy joes. (these are the green peppers). Executive Chef Pincay loves going out and snowboarding with his family on his days off from the restaurant. George Washington Pincay/Courtesy photo Q: Is there anything else about you we should share? A: I love what I do and I wouldn't change it for anything. I see the world through the prism of cultural diversity and I pass this vision on to my children. I am the father of four wonderful children and married to my queen who has greatly contributed to our success. I'm a 10th Combat veteran of the Mountain Division. I served as a combat engineer during Operation Iraqi Freedom 2003. I love snowboarding! I took it up again last season and it allows me to keep a balance in life. In the summer, I go mountain biking. I have adopted the mountain lifestyle and watch my children follow in my footsteps. They love being outside.

