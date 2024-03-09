Web Series Review: Showtime (First 4 Episodes) 4: Bollywood News

Star cast: Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran

Web Series Review: Showtime (First 4 Episodes)

Director: Mihir Desai, Archit Kumar

Synopsis:

SHOWTIME is the story of a face-to-face encounter between insiders and an outsider. Producer Victor Khanna (Naseeruddin Shah) is the founder of Viktory Studios. He is almost retired and his son Raghu Khanna (Emraan Hashmi) has taken over. The two are constantly at odds as Victor does not approve of his son's mannerisms and the type of films he produces. Raghu's recent film Pyaar Dangerous has just released and has taken a huge opening. Fearing that the reviews will not be positive, Raghu tries to bribe the critics. Tarun of News Samachar usually reviews films. But as he is not well, he asks his younger brother, Mahika Nandi (Mahima Makwana), to do what is necessary. We ask him to say positive things. Raghus' assistant Ziko (Gurpreet Saini) even gifts him the latest smartphone. Yet on live television, she criticizes the film and even lets it slip that she was bribed. Her byte goes viral and she loses her job. On the same day, Raghu attends the mahurat of his upcoming period film 1857, starring superstar Armaan Singh (Rajeev Khandelwal). Armaan tries to make changes in the script and treatment, but Raghu smartly foils him. Armaan realizes that he needs the film because his last three films were failures. For his part, Raghu meets Yasmin Ali (Mouni Roy), an actress known for making object songs. He promises her that he will play the lead role in her upcoming female-led action film, Agent Haseena. At night, Mahika comes across Deven (Denzil Smith), Victor's trusted assistant and orders him to meet the latter. Mahika and Victor have a heart-to-heart talk. Mahika confesses that she did like Viktory Studios to support the heartfelt films they used to make. A few hours later, Victor dies. Raghu gets the shock of his life when the lawyers read Victory's will which states that Viktory Studios has been handed over to none other than Mahika Nandi as Victor's granddaughter! What happens next makes up the rest of the series.

Showtime History Review:

The story is fascinating and inspired by real events. The storyline by Sumit Roy, Lara Chandni and Mithun Gangopadhyay stands out because, unlike other web series, it is showbiz based. The many twists and turns are unpredictable and keep viewers invested. Some developments are very convincing, even forced. Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma's dialogues are witty and will leave the audience divided. Some phrases could go viral.

The direction by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar is neat. This gives a déjà vu of Madhur Bhandarkar's films like PAGE 3 [2005]FASHION [2008] and HEROIN [2012] while the sequence of reading the will and its consequences recall KNIVES OUT [2019]. Nonetheless, SHOWTIME stands out and is an original and authentic effort. The characters are quirky and their eccentricities will make viewers wonder who they are based on in real life. The length of the episodes is between 30 and 45 minutes and it is perfect for this series. Some memorable scenes are how Armaan Singh was convinced for 1857, Raghu learning that he lost Viktory's property, Armaan checking radishes in his farm while Raghu desperately tries to persuade him to sign his film, the explosion of Raghu, etc.

On the other hand, so much happens in the first two episodes that the last two episodes pale in comparison. Mahika taking over the studio and running it smoothly is difficult to digest. The trace of Prithvis' sister (Vishal Vashishtha) is moving but it also sticks out like a sore thumb. Hopefully this will have some importance in future episodes. Finally, Mahima slamming Pyaar Dangerous is a great watch but one also wonders why she did it at this location, knowing full well that there will be consequences.

Performances in session:

Emraan Hashmi gets into the skin of the character. He's played characters with shades of gray, but he ups his game with SHOWTIME. He also looks quite dashing. Mahima Makwana creates a strong position for herself in the presence of the stalwarts and proves that she is the right person for the role. Mouni Roy is fiery and gives a first-rate performance. Shriya Saran (Mandira) is doing well even though she has limited screen time and is expected to play a substantial role in the later episodes. Naseeruddin Shah rocks the show in an appearance. Denzil Smith and Vishal Vashishtha provide support. Vijay Raaz (Saajan Morarka) is reliable as always. Neeraj Madhav (Satya Krishnan) is decent but one wonders why he received the most massive entry in the series. Shataf Figar (Rustom Boxwala) leaves a mark. Lillete Dubey (Sarika) is hardly there. Gurpreet Saini, Vandana Joshi (Meena Chandra; actress in 1857), Payal Arora (Surbhi; Prithvis's sister), Akshay Anand Kohli (Parth; Surbhis's husband) and Lovkesh Solanki (Montu Morarka) are doing well.

Showtime music and other technical aspects:

The music is in tune with the genre. The title song is catchy. Other songs like'Teri Class'(with Badshah),'Bholi Teri' 'Main Haara'And“Lucky Lover”agree. The background score by Anand Bhaskar is apt.

Vivek Shah's cinematography is neat. Anita Shroff Adajania and Akshay Tyagi's costumes are ultra glamorous and it makes sense since the show is all about celebrities. Amrita Mahal Nakai’s production design is majestic. The editing by Manan Ashwin Mehta and Sarvesh Kumar Singh is smooth.

Showtime Conclusion:

Overall, the first four episodes of SHOWTIME are entertaining and thanks to the star cast and references in the series, they will make people curious and amused, resulting in a healthy viewership.

3 star rating

