I'm very proud of myself: Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks reflects on her journey to Hollywood





The 2024 Oscars may not be until Sunday, but that much is clear Danielle Brooks is already a winner. Thursday afternoon at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, all eyes were on Brooks as she accepted her lifetime achievement award as well as her Oscar nomination for her role in the musical adaptation of The color purple. Dressed like a golden statuette, wearing a shimmering Herve Leger dress and a goddess-haloed crown, Brooks expressed nothing but gratitude. It's so amazing, Brooks said. Vanity Fair on the red carpet before the event. There are so many beautiful men and women in this space, and especially today, I'm not going to cry but my mother is here. So it's really special. It was also a special event for the audience when Brooks sang while accepting his award. I feel an emotion in my spirit, I feel excitement, I feel rejuvenated, I feel inspired and I know it's because of the essence of black women in this space that makes me feel this and the same feeling I felt during a good church service. , THE Orange is the new black » a former student told the audience before singing the gospel tune I Wont Complain. Brooks brought the room to its feet with a thunderous ovation complete with swoons and cheers, a truly spiritual moment. Held just days before the Academy Awards, the annual awards luncheon celebrates the industry's top talents of color and honors some of the year's most influential people. Featuring Brooks, this year's Essence event, hosted by Man of methodhonored All American screenwriter and showrunner Little Carollstarz frame Catherine Busbyand another Purple color star and half of the singing duo Chloé + Halle, Halle Bailey. From compliments on work and fashion to red carpet dance videos and conversations about textures and hair products, the camaraderie was unlike any other awards show. Zendaya, with her hair styled in a bob, was accompanied by her stylist and close friend Law Cockroach. She kindly responded to his compliments by shouting that you look great in front of her peers on the carpet, while Yvonne Orji joked with Aldis Hodge and Bailey walked hand-in-hand with her sister, stopping to give her hugs and take photos along the way. I used to interview a lot of people here, so I think that's what's really cool about being a talk show host for seven years, said Tamera Mowry-Housley, pointing to Brooks, who was standing next to her. It's always nice to see a talent you like, said, pointing to Brooks, who was standing next to her on the mat. I've known her for a while and I'm very, very happy for her. Inside the awards, which also brought out big names like Normani, Anthony AndersonAnd Tina Knowlesthe selfies with the Bailey sisters continued while Wendell Pierce, Boris Kodjoé And Harper Hill gathered for a photo of boys. At a table near the stage, MJ Rodgriuez was seen laughing with Amber Wiley and in another part of the room, Letita Wright And BMF star Da Vinci, both in green ensembles, kissing after passing each other in the crowd.

