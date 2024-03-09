Tan France denies trying to get Queer Eye co-star Bobby Berk fired





Tan France, one of the cast members of Netflix's Fab Five Weird eye, took to Instagram on Friday to address the recent controversy surrounding co-star Bobby Berks' exit from the show. Earlier this week, a rolling stone exhibitions alleged that France campaigned to replace Berk with his personal friend Jeremiah Brent. Netflix announced last week that Brent would replace Berk as the series' resident interior designer, following Berk's shocking announcement that he would not return for strange eyethe ninth season. Good morning. Yes, I heard what's going on, and I just want to address one point, very quickly, France began. his video. My former co-worker's firing had nothing to do with my attempt to get my friend hired, the stylist said. Netflix [and] the production companies did a full casting. I did not offer my friend this position. They ended up getting it because they were the best for the job. Am I so happy they have this job? Uh-huh, I really am. I think they're going to be amazing on the show. But I didn't hire them by getting rid of someone else. He continued: And this all started because of a comment on a gossip blog that just got reposted and reposted and then almost became gospel. So, from the horses' mouths, I'm telling you that that's not at all how it happened and that's all I'll say on the subject. If you need to dig deeper, if you still don't believe me, so be it, but that's it. In January, Berk said Vanity Fair that he had made the decision to leave strange eye in fall 2023, amid the WGA and SAG strikes. He also hinted at conflict with France, saying they had a moment, but adding that Tan and Iwe would do well. There was a situation, and it's between Tan and I, and it had nothing to do with the show, Berk said. Vanity Fair. It was something personal coming up and nothing romantic, just to clarify that. …Should I have unfollowed Tan [on Instagram]? No, maybe I should have muted it. But that day I was angry, and that's it. While France was happy to set the record straight on Friday about what happened with Berk, he remained noticeably silent on the rumors surrounding another of his close friends. strange eye co-stars, Jonathan Van Ness. The hairdresser, known for his positive and progressive public image, has been described as a monster with rage issues by interviewed sources. Rolling stone. There were times when we couldn't even shoot scenes with some members of the Fab Five together because things were going too bad, a member of the production told the magazine. Van Ness has not yet responded publicly to the report.

