The 20th television will face a lawsuit for discrimination

20th Television faces religious discrimination lawsuit for firing Rockmond Dunbar, an original cast member of 911after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, marking the second ruling paving the way for a lawsuit against a studio over layoffs triggered by vaccination mandates amid the pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee ruled Friday that the 20th may have discriminated against Dunbar for refusing to grant him a religious exemption to the vaccine as a follower of the Universal Wisdom Church . The trial will evaluate whether he had a sincerely held religious belief within the meaning of civil rights laws that conflicted with the vaccination mandate and whether reasonable accommodations could have been offered, allowing him to continue starring in the series without jeopardizing endanger others or cause undue hardship. the studio.

If 20th is found to have engaged in religious discrimination during the trial, the ruling could threaten how studios approach exemptions from vaccination requirements if they are reapplied in the future. Dunbar claimed his request for an exemption was denied after Disney determined he was not a true believer in the Universal Wisdom Church. A request for exemption from General Hospital Ingo Rademacher, who was fired from the show after refusing the vaccine, was also fired after ABC owner Disney questioned the sincerity of his belief in a book called The Revelation of Ramala. It appears that Disney considered exemption requests on a case-by-case basis, checking whether religions constituted true religious institutions and whether applicants actually followed their beliefs.

Friday's ruling follows a Los Angeles judge's finding in February that ABC may have engaged in religious discrimination against two former General Hospital crew members, who sued the network after being fired for refusing the vaccine. In this case, the court will similarly evaluate whether James and Timothy Wahl had religious beliefs that ABC should have accommodated in granting them exemptions and offering them certain workarounds to mandatory vaccination policies.

In 2022, Dunbar sued 20th and Disney, which owns the television production arm of 20th Century Studios and had the case dismissed, after he was fired for refusing to comply with vaccination mandates. Return-to-work protocols, agreed to by Hollywood guilds and studios, stipulated that vaccines could be required for those working in Zone A of a production – typically the lead actors on a project, as well as the key team members who work closely with them. in the areas most at risk overall.

In response to an alleged violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on, among other things, race, religion, and sex, 20th challenged the sincerity of Dunbar's beliefs. He pointed out that he had repeatedly taken steps contrary to the principles of the Universal Wisdom Church by submitting to certain medical procedures less than a year before refusing the vaccine.

Dunbar responded by asserting that he was communing with God, who would have made exceptions and “allowed [him] act differently,” he testified in court. According to the actor, he was also told “that the COVID-19 vaccine was made from evil and would compromise [his] mind and that it was not for [him].”

The court expressed skepticism about these claims, explaining that communing with God is not a “general privilege that undermines our system of ordered liberty.” She also noted that Dunbar's initial request for an exemption only cited unspecified medical issues, not any religious objection.

In a similar lawsuit against the San Diego Unified School District, brought before a federal appeals court, it was held that an exemption request could be denied on the grounds that the employee's beliefs were not sincere or that such an exemption would cause problems. “undue hardship” by imposing on the employer an increased risk of spreading COVID-19 to others.

However, Gee pointed out that the Supreme Court has observed that “determining what constitutes a religious belief is most often a difficult and delicate task.”

“And it’s the same here,” the judge wrote. “Defendants identify evidence that appears to undermine the sincerity of Dunbar's religious beliefs, but Dunbar has also presented evidence that suggests – under a less than preponderance burden – that his beliefs are nevertheless firmly held and authentic.”

Under Title VII, employers must provide reasonable accommodations as long as they do not cause “undue hardship,” which federal courts have ruled includes increased risk of exposure and transmission of COVID-19. At trial, jurors will determine whether the 20th could have provided Dunbar with a workaround to get the vaccine without putting others at risk.

On this issue, the court pointed out that the return to work agreement prohibited unvaccinated actors from being on set with minors under 12 and others for whom the vaccine was not yet available. In September 2021, the 911 the cast included three minors, one of whom played Dunbar's child in the series.

The rest of Dunbar's claims for racial discrimination, retaliation and breach of contract, among others, were dismissed.

“There is no credible dispute that Defendants presented a legitimate, non-discriminatory reason to conclude that Dunbar violated the agreement and terminate him – his failure to comply with the mandatory vaccination policy is a legitimate reason and not discriminatory,” the order states. regarding the racial discrimination complaint.

Dunbar, who still had more than $1.3 million owed on his contract, also won't be able to seek punitive damages absent proof that anyone acted maliciously or recklessly in denying him a religious exemption .

20th and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last month, a Los Angeles judge ruled against ABC by summary judgment and allowed a religious discrimination claim under the Fair Employment and Housing Act against the network to go to trial. The court suggested that accommodations could have been provided to General Hospital crew members, who requested and were denied religious exemptions, allowing them to follow safety protocols in effect from July 2020 to fall 2021, before vaccination mandates were put in place. During that time, the production did not experience a virus outbreak, attorneys for the team members said.

The ruling came on the heels of ABC's dismissal of a similar lawsuit filed by Ingo Rademacher over his dismissal from General Hospital for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Unlike crew members who were not in close, unmasked contact with others, the court found in this case that it was impossible for unvaccinated actors to work safely on set during the pandemic due to the nature of their work.