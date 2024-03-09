The Cutest Family Moments From the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards





Our 17th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards was inspiring on March 7th. The star-studded event was ambitious, with stunning, bold gowns and moments of joy on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. This year's honorees included Academy Award-nominated actress and SAG Award winner Danielle Brooks, Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, plus Starz's Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Kathryn Busby with the incomparable Grammy Award-winning rapper Cliff Method Man Smith. The purpose of the event is to celebrate Black women making their mark in Hollywood and beyond, and this year's theme was Radiant Power to highlight the strength, grace and influence of Black women as They continue to navigate the fickle and murky waters of entertainment. cases, including the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes. The women honored have overcome many adversities and, more importantly, served as a beacon of hope for their community. Besides the winners, we loved reliving all the family moments throughout the event and on the red carpet. Of course, we immediately spotted the Bailey sisters strutting their stuff in their gorgeous ensembles. Then we saw iconic duo Tia and Tamera Mowry posing for photos together, and even Boris Kodjoe and his son came out to support them. At the event, Chloe honored her sister Halle, while holding back tears before receiving her award. We started this journey together, and it has been the joy of my life to see her blossom, she told the audience. We also noted a few moments of sisterhood as the actresses gathered en masse at each table to commemorate each other and celebrate a glorious afternoon. Check out several heartwarming family moments from the afternoon below. 01 01

The Denis family Sophia Dennis, Richelieu Dennis and Rechelle Dennis attend the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2024 at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Sophia Dennis, Richelieu Dennis and Rechelle Dennis attend the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) 02 02

Boris Kodjoe with his son Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe and his father Boris Kodjoe attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe and Boris Kodjoe attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE) 03 03

Sisters, Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry Sisters Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry at Essence Black Women in Hollywood held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) 04 04

The twins Adamma Ebo and Adanne Ebo Creators of the escape film, Honk for JesusAdamma Ebo and Adanne Ebo attend the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Adamma Ebo and Adanne Ebo attend the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) 05 05

Sisters, Paris Kyle and Sydney Kyle Content creators and sisters Paris Kyle and Sydney Kyle attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Paris Kyle and Sydney Kyle attend the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) 06 06

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey behind the scenes Dynamic sister duo Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey pose lovingly together, with Halle showing off her award during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, in California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essence.com/gallery/family-moments-black-women-in-hollywood-awards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos