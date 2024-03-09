Entertainment
SM Entertainment to expand publishing company in Europe and North America
SM Entertainment's publishing arm, Kreation Music Rights (KMR), announced that it has added 86 songwriters to its roster since its launch in September. The growing music publisher also announced plans to expand into Europe and North America.
The company says its “top priority” is to recruit top songwriters from around the world, not just those from the SM Entertainment network. KMR began its global expansion in December 2023 with the launch of its European local talent recruitment office, starting with writers who have been working on songs for SM and K-pop artists for many years. They include Norwegian company Dsign Music (Girls' Generation's “Genie,” NCT DREAM's “ISTJ”) and Sweden-based songwriting duo Sunshine (“Red Velvet's “Psycho,” NCT DREAM's “Highway to Heaven”). NCT 127, “Spicy” by Aespa).
KMR will next expand into North America, as stated in a press release on Thursday (March 7), establishing a North American subsidiary and additional partnerships with local companies. According to the statement, “KMR aims to maximize its synergy with SM and quickly secure its dominance in the K-pop market” while seeking to become “a leading music publishing company in Asia over the next five years.” .
KMR also announced that it had acquired two South Korean music publishers – Monotree and The Hub – to quickly establish its dominance in the country's music publishing sector. Monotree was founded in 2014 and has 33 songwriters on its roster, including top producers/writers Hwang Hyun, Yoo Ji-sang (aka G-HIGH), and Lee Joo-hyung. The Hub, founded in 2020 by Brian you, has 13 songwriters in its fold; KMR reports that the company recorded an annual sales growth rate of 53% between 2020 and 2023.
According to KMR, the company now consists of three separate teams – MonoTree, The Hub and SMASH HIT – which operate as “CICs” (company-in-company), akin to what is known as a “ joint venture” around the world. American market. KMR notes that it plans to increase the number of CICs through more investments and partnerships in the future.
