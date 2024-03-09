Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2024, red carpet arrivals





Stars hit the red carpet Thursday in Los Angeles for the 17th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, honoring Black women in the entertainment industry. Hosted at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and hosted by rapper, actor and producer Method Man, the event featured a range of guest looks. “Dune: Part Two” actress Zendaya arrived in a corseted couture Jean Paul Gaultier look, while Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks dazzled in a shimmering gold Hervé Léger gown. Ahead, see the designer fashion stars wore at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. Zendaya Zendaya at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety Zendaya, styled by Law Roach, styled a gray corset top with intricate detailing, low-rise jeans with cuffed hem, and white heels. The look is from Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2020 couture collection. WWD previously reported that the show, which marked Gaultier's retirement at age 67, featured models in “more than 230 outfits made from recycled old collections.” There were sailor tops, corsets, tuxedos and trompe l'oeil creations, all the signatures of the man nicknamed “the enfant terrible” of French fashion. Zendaya accessorized with Bulgari jewelry; she was named brand ambassador in 2020. Danielle Brooks Danielle Brooks at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety Brooks glowed in a gold Hervé Léger bodycon dress with cutouts. Brooks was styled by Jennifer Austin. Second day Andra Day at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety Singer and actress Andra Day donned a Georges Hobeika mini skirt and crop top two-piece set that featured sparkling, intricate details. She was styled by Wouri Vice. Tamera Mowry Tamera Mowry at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety Tamera Mowry wore a red Galvan dress with a small cutout on the bodice. She was styled by Kelly Johnson. Chloe Bailey Chloe Bailey at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety Singer Chloe Bailey opted for a white ensemble from the Christopher John Rogers Resort 2024 collection, consisting of pants with pockets and a sleeveless turtleneck top with a flowing cape and cutout. She was styled by Timothy Luke Garcia. Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards honor black women and their successes in the entertainment industry. The 2024 award winners included Brooks, singer and actress Halle Bailey, screenwriter Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby. Check out more red carpet looks below.

