A “Play That Goes Wrong” laugh-out-loud disaster at CU, an unconventional performance at Junkyard Social Club and more weekend fun – Boulder Daily Camera





TODAY Ballet See what Boulder Ballet members and guest artists have been up to when the company debuts the new work Mindfield at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder ; $20 to $55; thedairy.org. Scene When everything goes wrong, it hits home in The Play That Goes Wrong, perhaps the funniest comedy to hit in decades, and the UC Department of Theater and Dance stages the disaster bursting out laughing at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with matinees at 2 p.m. Sundays through March 17, at the Roe Green Theater on the CU campus, Boulder; $27; cupresents.org. International ensemble The international Colorado Piano Trio ensemble includes American Jubal Fulks (violin), Polish pianist Adam Zukiewicz and cellist Gal Faganel of Slovenia, and the award-winning trio will perform Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the Museums' Friday Afternoon Concert. Longmont, at the Stewart Library. Auditorium, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; $10 to $12; longmontcolorado.gov. WEEKEND Scene Local artists from playwriting, visual arts, comedy and more unite in the genre-bending show The Unexpected at 7 p.m. Saturday at Junkyard Social Club, 2525 Frontier Ave., Unit A, Boulder; $15; cypherbird.org. Tribute Bob Barrick leads a group of Colorado musicians in a tribute and sing along if you like the late Jimmy Buffett. The concert, called “Living and Dying in 3/4 Time” after Buffett's album of the same name, will take place Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Velvet Elk Lounge, 2037 13th St., Boulder; $15; velvetelklounge.com. A dancing parties Take a brief samba lesson, then dance the night away at the Carnival Samba Party, featuring Samba Colorado dancers, at 6 p.m. Saturday at R Gallery, 2027 Broadway, Boulder; $35. Call 303-210-3876 or visit sursocialfriends.com for more details. FUTURE Veteran mountain climber and endurance athlete Nina Williams leads a presentation on what it means to be an athlete and how preparing for an effort can relate to another sport at the Chautauqua Community House Explorer Series event at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 301 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder. ; $15; chautauqua.com. FREE Glee Club From South Bend, Indiana, the University of Notre Dame Mens Glee Club will perform sacred and secular songs, from classical pieces to Irish folk songs in a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boulder United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St., Boulder; free; boulderdowntown.com. CHILDREN Scene A truth-telling child saves the day in the classic tale The Emperor's New Clothes, performed by a youth cast Tuesday and Wednesday at Jesters Theater, 214 Main St., Longmont. Visit jesterstheater.com for more details.

