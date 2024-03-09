Michael Gambon Will: Dumbledore Actor's Wife Inherits 1.5 Million, Leaving Longtime Girlfriend With Nothing





Receive our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free email The Life Cinematic Harry Potter Actor Sir Michael Gambon has left his entire fortune to his wife of 61 years, Anne Gambon. The 82-year-old star of stage and screen, who was best loved for his role as Dumbledore in the hit films based on JK Rowling's novels, died in September last year after suffering from pneumonia. After his will was published on Tuesday (March 5), it was revealed that his long-time girlfriend Philipa Hart left nothing, in the three-page document seen by the Daily Mail. Hart, who is a set designer, met Gambon while filming Longitude in 2000. They have two teenage children together: Tom, 17, and William, 15. The actor split his time between his wife, Ms. Gambon, and his longtime girlfriend, Hart, for two decades. THE Layered cake The star made his will in 2016 and named his wife and their son Fergus, 60, as executors of the document. He had arranged for his entire fortune of 1,465,882 to be left to his son Fergus, in case his wife predeceased him. Her children with Hart received 10,000 each and a trophy according to the will. Both received a Silver Heart stage acting award from the Variety Club of Great Britain, the elder receiving one in 1987 while the younger received a trophy awarded in 2000. Hart appears to have left nothing in the will. The amount left in his will does not appear to include property belonging to family members purchased before his death. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Gambon's death was announced by his wife, Anne, and son Fergus via his publicist in September last year. Sir Michael Gambon died in September last year (Getty) “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” they said. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following pneumonia. We ask that you respect our privacy during this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love. The legendary star of stage and screen received three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and four Baftas during his lifetime. Over a career spanning six decades, Gambon became a household name in the BBC series. The singing detective but he also starred as crime boss Eddie Temple in the 2000s thriller, Layered cake. However, for younger audiences, he will be remembered as the headmaster of Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore, in the Harry Potter films. He reprized the role in 2004 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkabantwo years after the death of Richard Harris.

