Related, BH Group Gets Approval for 500-Key Hotel in Hollywood





Related Group and BH Group have won approval to build a 500-key hotel on a site across from the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. Related and Coconut Grove-based BH paid $21.5 million in December to acquire the 4.4-acre site at 3451-3690 South Ocean Drive from Diplomat Hotel owners Trinity Investments, based in Honolulu, and Credit Suisse. The planned hotel project will also include condo-hotel units for sale with hotel services, according to a BH spokesperson. The number of these units has not yet been determined. Related, led by CEO Jorge Prez and his sons Jon Paul and Nick, and BH, led by Isaac and Liat Toledano, have acquired another site across from the Diplomat for a 350-unit condominium development just south of their hotel development. In August, Related and BH paid $30 million to buy the condo land at 3210-3690 South Ocean Drive from Trinity and Credit Suisse. Developers won city approval in August to amend a master development plan for Diplomat Landing, a property along the Intracoastal Waterway and across from the Diplomat Beach Resort that includes two parking lots and condo development sites and hotels. The planned 500-key hotel is expected to help the 1,000-key Diplomat Beach Resort at 3555 South Ocean Drive attract larger events to the Diplomats Convention Center. This [new hotel] The building will be nestled right between existing parking lots, Andria Wingett, director of Hollywood Development Services, said Wednesday at a Hollywood City Commission meeting. The commission approved the hotel site plan and a related plan amendment at the meeting. The hotel, whose name is not yet known, is designed with 366 parking spaces, including 324 spaces in the south parking lot and 42 spaces in the north parking lot. Developers will reconfigure parts of the south garage to accommodate that, Wingett said. At 443 feet, 8 inches, the planned hotel would be taller than the planned condominium building, designed at a height of 419 feet, and shorter than the Diplomat Beach Resort, measuring 457 feet. As you go south on our barrier island, we tend to have taller buildings and higher density there, Wingett said. Working closely with Trinity and Credit Suisse, Related and BH have a two-phase master plan to complete construction of the 350-unit condominium building in 2026 and the 500-key Hilton-branded hotel in 2027, according to documents submitted to city staff. . Trinity and Credit Suisse paid $850 million about a year ago to acquire the Diplomat Beach Resort and the parking lots and development sites across the street from New York-based Brookfield Property Partners. Brookfield had previously attempted to sell the Diplomat, garages and development sites to billionaire Aventura-based developer Jeffrey Soffer. He had planned to pay $850 million for the properties, but that deal fell through in 2022. Francisco Alvarado contributed to this report.

