Hello Sunshine and iHeartPodcasts Join Forces to Launch New Daily Podcast “The Bright Side”

Hosted by journalists Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce, the podcast will bring its audience a dose of inspiration, positivity and much-needed joy every day.

NEW YORK, March 8, 2024–(BUSINESS FEED)–To celebrate International Women's Day, Hello Sunshine, a subsidiary of Candle Media, and iHeartPodcasts, the #1 podcast publisher according to Podtracannounced today that they have teamed up to launch “The bright side” an innovative new female-led audio project that will inspire listeners and add joy to their morning routines. Launching March 25, “The Bright Side” is co-hosted by journalist, television host and podcaster, Danielle Robay and Emmy-nominated journalist, host and producer, Simone Boyce which will feature a daily morning show style podcast created to inspire, educate and empower women as they face life every day. This new format will bring the Hello Sunshine community together for a daily dose of entertainment, culture, wellness, fashion, books and much more. The announcement was made today during a conversation at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

Reese Witherspoon will executive produce the podcast alongside Maureen Polo and Natalie Tulloch for Hello Sunshine; and Ali Perry and Conal Byrne for iHeartPodcasts.

“The Bright Side” is a funny, accessible and intimate forum that approaches life with optimism. Committed to exploring the world through a women-centered perspective, Robay and Boyce will share fresh, nuanced and playful perspectives on everything from pop culture to wellness, lifestyle and beyond. For 30 minutes each day, listeners will join the hosts to share the good side of life, alongside experts and celebrity guests.

“We found that our audience makes it a point to seek positivity in their personal and digital lives, with 59% of consumers agreeing that they want content that makes them happy,” said Maureen Polo, Head of Direct-to -Consume. to Hello Sunshine. “Podcasting offers a level of thoughtful engagement that you can't really get in other types of media, which is why it's such a perfect medium to launch The Bright Side. We're tracking the explosion of podcast media for a while and see new audiences, formats and genres every day and know that iHeartPodcasts is the best partner given its unparalleled acumen for production, marketing and sales, at a level few others media can offer.

“Hello Sunshine is the ideal partner for this ambitious project, given its incredible awareness of cultural issues and trends and its savvy and highly engaged fan base,” said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts. “Podcasting has managed to reinvent a few genres, from fiction to sports to health and wellness, and we think it can also innovate on this idea of ​​a daily 'morning show,' a format that is widespread on television, but still missing around the world. podcast support. With Reese and his team at the creative helm, we are thrilled to launch this show together.

“The bright side” will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts, which hosts more than 850 original podcasts with more than 200 million downloads each month. iHeartPodcasts covers every category, from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, family, comedy and true crime, and everything in between, making iHeart the largest publisher of podcast content in the world.

Listen to “The Bright Side” starting March 25 on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. Listeners can now hear the official podcast trailer, here.

About Bonjour Soleil

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine places women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across platforms, from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, audio storytelling and digital series, all of which shine a light on and help women's situations today to chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to the Reeses Book Club. Rapidly growing in reach and influence, this community is powered by meaningful connections with stories, authors, and other members.

Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media, an independent, friendly home for creators of cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community and commerce, it helps position leading entertainment companies for accelerated and sustainable growth in today's market and beyond. Candle is led by its co-chairmen and co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and supported by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is America's leading audio media company, reaching more than 90% of Americans every month. iHearts' broadcast assets alone have greater consumer reach in the United States than any other media; twice the reach of the second largest broadcasting company; and more than four times the advertising reach of the largest digital-only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the largest social footprint among audio players, with seven times more subscribers than the next largest audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad. technological solution for broadcasting, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unmatched consumer reach to create new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more information about the company.

