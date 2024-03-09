



As much as Giamatti deserves an Oscar for Leftoversthe film that should have earned him his first film is American splendor. Anyone who would say the same thing about Next to it's not wrong, but Next to probably does not exist without American splendor. American splendor was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and won Film of the Year at the AFI Awards in 2004. Next to was nominated for film, director, supporting actor (Thomas Hayden Church), supporting actress (Virginia Madsen) and won adapted screenplay at the Academy Awards, and Also won Film of the Year at the AFI Awards in 2005. Ask yourself: What do you remember most about the two films? Paul fucks Giamatti. It’s the big beating heart of both of them. American splendor is the perfect film for which Giamatti won an Oscar, because it is precisely about Paul Giamatti's Oscar problem. Giamatti plays Harvey Pekar, a records clerk at the Cleveland VA hospital. In an early scene, a young Harvey refuses to dress up as a superhero to go trick-or-treating. He just can't see himself that way, even as a child. This foreshadows Harvey's later epiphany; that he, the ultimate ordinary guy leading a life of quiet desperation, should be the hero of his friend Robert Crumbs' comic strips. Later in the film, Harvey's nerdy friend Toby (played by Judah Friedlander, giving himself a career-best performance) is excited about Revenge of the Nerds. To use a phrase that hadn't really entered the lexicon in 2005, the film makes Toby feel seen. When Harvey finally sees the movie Toby has been raving about all this time, he is disappointed and explains it to Toby in a brilliant scene: It's an entertaining movie and I can see why you like it Toby, but those people on screen aren't even supposed to be you! These are students whose parents live in large houses in the suburbs. They will get degrees, get good jobs and stop being nerds! Look Toby, the guys in this movie aren't 28 year old file clerks who live with their grandmothers in an ethnic ghetto. They didn't get their computers like you did – by trading in a bunch of boxes for $49.50 at the supermarket. Go to the movies and dream, but Revenge of the Nerds is not reality. This is just Hollywood bullshit. American splendor, still the ultimate anti-biopic biopic, released in 2003, and few people saw it. And even if they hadand Giamatti had had been nominated, he would have been confronted with a real murderous feud: Jamie Foxx in Ray (who won), Don Cheadle in Hotels in RwandaJohnny Depp in Find Neverland (it's a bit of a joke now, but he was really great in it), Leo DiCaprio in The aviatorand Clint Eastwood in Million dollar baby. That is to say: all handsome leading men in handsome leading hero roles, strong jaws and steely determination all around. Giamatti never had a chance.

