Developers complete University Station in Hollywood





South Florida's ANF Group Inc. recently completed University Station, a $100 million mixed-use complex in Hollywood. The project is a public-private partnership with the City of Hollywood and multifamily developer Housing Trust Group. The 216-apartment The project will also include more than 2,000 square feet of retail space, public and private parking and a 12,210 square foot facility for Barry Universitys College of Nursing and Health Services. Located at 421 N 21st Ave., 309 N 21st Ave. and 2031 Polk Street, University Station will include three buildings, including two residential towers and a 635-space standalone parking garage, of which 365 spaces will be reserved for Broward. South commuter rail station planned between neighboring Tyler and Taylor streets. The property will have 108 one-bedroom apartments and 108 two-bedroom apartments ranging from 621 to 899 square feet. All units will be reserved for people with different income thresholds, including 22%, 30%, 40%, 60%, 70% and 80% of the area median income, with rents ranging from $374 to $1,634 per month. Community amenities will include a fitness center, multipurpose room, swimming pool and bridges connecting residential towers and parking. The building will also meet the national sustainable building standard with high-efficiency systems such as low-flow fixtures, energy-efficient lighting and appliances. The completion of this project marks a very significant achievement as we move one step closer to completing our largest development to date, University Station, said Housing Trust President and CEO Matthew Rieger , in a press release. This step highlights the importance of our partnership with the ANF Group and their decisive role in bringing this transformative project to fruition. University Station exemplifies our ongoing commitment to creating vibrant and inclusive communities, providing accessible housing options and providing essential services to residents who need them most. In addition to Housing Trust Group and ANF Group, the development team includes Corwil Architects as architect, HSQ Group as civil engineer, BNI Engineers as structural engineer and RPJ Inc., Consulting Engineers as Mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer. B. Pila Design Studio is the interior designer and Witkin Hults + Partners is the landscaper. Kaller Architecture is the interior designer of the Barry University space. The project is expected to open in spring 2025.

