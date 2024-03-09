Kim Gordons The Collective: the noise-rock star enters the rap zone





The curtain rises on Kim Gordon's disorienting new solo album with our protagonist reciting her travel packing list, shampoo, conditioner, eyeliner, dental floss to a beat seemingly sourced from SoundCloud's category three winds, her verses punctuated by this incessant bling-bling-bling what cars do when you leave the keys in the ignition. Body lotion? Check. A laptop cord? Check. Eventually, Gordon lands on the song's titular line: Bye-bye. Where is she going ? In isolation, the song evokes escape. But as a start to the album, bye makes Gordon feel like she's entering a whole new zone of expression. Sharp. Spiritual. Thoughtful. Subscribe to the Style Memo newsletter. Is this zone rap music? It depends on how you navigate it. Join the party as a fan of Sonic Youth, the era-defining noisenik unit that Gordon co-founded in 1981 and this new album, The Collective, will stand proud and powerful alongside the likes. by Leonard Cohen's Im Your Man, Lou Reed's Lulu and other career-long declarations of ungovernability from rock-n-roll's big brains. But ultimately, The Collective is something very different: Gordon deploys his talk-sigh poetry and existential guitar shred over the trap rhythms of Justin Raisen, a young producer who told the New York Times he first considered giving the rhythm of Bye Bye to Playboi Carti, the greatest expressionist of today's rapscape. So let's try to be rap listeners and imagine that this is an album made by a septuagenarian we've never heard of. Soft-delete Gordons 1990 duet with Chuck D on Sonic Youths Cool thing out of your head and remember that, like so many 21st century rappers working in the aesthetic gravitation of Cartis, Gordon loves repetition and negative space. This love overloads his lyrics with artful inaccuracy, the ambiguity making each song even bigger than Raisen's boastfulness already does. Over the deep-fried boom-bap of I Dont Miss My Mind, Gordon describes a liquid kiss that doesn't exist and a flower of power that's greener than green. When she asks, you know what I mean? one way or another, you totally will. Even the slightest modulations of his enigmatic impasse can disrupt his words. And it's rap all the way. Shelf Warmer, a tick-tock song about gift shop trinkets, sounds like it's about sex, while another song, Psychedelic orgasm, does not. During Dream Dollar, Gordon delivers the chorus Cement the brand with a scornful wink that reminds us exactly who's holding the mic. This album is an act of heritage mutation. The idea is to erase the mark. Unless, for a counterculture hero like Gordon, erasing the mark is actually the mark. All these little conundrums add up to one big one: In rap music, words perpetually become sounds in ways that can challenge their meaning. In 1998, the same year Sonic Youth released A Thousand Leaves, the great critic But Eshun described rap music as an omni-genre, a mode of music-making in which any sound could be sampled and, by extension, about which anything could be said and by which anything could be signified. So yeah, maybe Kim Gordon is a rapper now. Or maybe it's all rap. Or maybe rap music is everything.

