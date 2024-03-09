Representation in Hollywood is improving, but not yet enough, UCLA report says

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows America Ferrara in a scene from Barbie. (Warner Bros. photos via AP)

Change in Hollywood can sometimes feel like taking one step forward or several steps back.

A new Hollywood Diversity Report from UCLA illustrates the overall growing representation of more people of color in the industry, both behind and in front of the cameras, and the fact that audiences are largely supportive of diverse films. Yet, researchers say, there is still much work to be done and it is unclear whether this growing representation will last.

THE study from UCLA's Entertainment and Media Research Initiative was released a few days before the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10. This year's nominees include people of color in all acting categories, although critics say some contenders were snubbed.

While the share of Black, Indigenous, and people of color in the U.S. population (about 43.6% in 2023) increases by about half a percent each year, nearly a quarter (26.4%) of Last year's best films had a BIPOC majority (at least half) were released for the first time in 13 years since UCLA began reporting on diversity, researchers said.

Yet diverse faces remain largely underrepresented in the industry, particularly women. The report shows that the representation of female writers, lead actresses and overall cast members fell in 2023, even as Greta Gerwigs Barbie led by a woman broke box office records.

About 70.8% of lead roles were played by white people, according to the report. Additionally, 13 of the top 20 theatrical films at the global box office feature white leads, while only seven of the top 20 films had BIPOC leads.

Although the majority of the report is broken down by race and gender, the study highlights a lack of representation of transgender and non-binary actors featured in the best films of 2023. Notably, only one actor identified as non-binary among the actors and actors white, Asian, multiracial and Indigenous, according to the report. Among the white actors in the 2023 films, three identified as transgender and one Indigenous actor identified as transgender.

Diverse audiences also want to see films in theaters with diverse casts, the report asserts. Box office numbers, particularly those for the top 20 films of 2023, demonstrate the power and profits wielded by audiences of color and women, researchers say. People of color dominated the opening weekend sales of 14 of the top 20 films in 2023. Women led the charge among ticket buyers, with three films in the top 10. BIPOC moviegoers also purchased the majority of opening weekend tickets for seven of the top 10 films. of the year, according to the report.

After examining global and domestic box office success and audience demographics for more than a decade, we have repeatedly found that people want to see films that reflect the diversity that exists in their communities and in the world, Ana-Christina Ramn, co-founder of the report and director of UCLA's Entertainment Research Branch, said in a statement.

Other key points to remember from the 2024 UCLA Hollywood Diversity Reportfocused on films/theater last year:

Nine of the top 10 films and 15 of the top 20 films at the global box office featured castings with more than 30% people of color.

more than 30% people of color. Five of the top 10 films featured a cast that included more than 40% women.

Writers of color made up 22.2% of films last year, while directors of color made up 22.9%.

Actors with disabilities have gained ground both in front of and behind the stage, making up 11.3% of lead actors in films, but remain significantly underrepresented.

Among the best cinema films in 2023, seven films featuring multiracial actors The main films were the most successful, with the highest median worldwide box office figure of $180.5 million.

The main films were the most successful, with the highest median worldwide box office figure of $180.5 million. Only one of the top 10 films and three of the top 20 theatrical films for white moviegoers featured casts representing more than 30% BIPOC.

Theatrical releases featuring the most diverse casts were among the top 20 films of 2023, including Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Elemental and The Little Mermaid.

Franchises such as Creed, Scream, and John Wick have reached new heights at the box office thanks to the infusion of more diverse casts and protagonists.

Michael Tran, a doctoral student at the UCLA Entertainment and Media Research Initiative, has been working on these annual reports for 10 years.

“We really want to highlight that movie audiences, moviegoers of color and women are truly supporting an industry that has struggled through the pandemic, the rise of streaming and the double strike we experienced last year,” said Tran, co-author of the report. The industry would have been in a much worse situation without moviegoers of color.

Tran said progress on diversity this year was an improvement overall, but it was still not sufficient or consistent.

We will have to make more progress in terms of protagonists, but also directors, screenwriters and actors in general, he said. And the story is even more gripping when we address gender diversity and the representation of people with disabilities on screen.