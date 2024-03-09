SHAITAAN is a thrilling thriller laced with superlative performances

Shaitaan {4.0/5} Review and Review Rating

Star cast:Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj

Director:Vikas Bahl

Synopsis:

SHAITAN is the story of a family in crisis. Kabir (Ajay Devgn) resides in Dehradun with his wife Jyoti (Jyotika), his daughter Janvi (Janki Bodiwala) and his son Dhruv (Anngad Raaj). They head to their farm for the weekend and on the way, they meet Vanraj (R Madhavan). He befriends the family and humorously gives Janvi a treat. Immediately, Janvi falls under Vanraj's spell. Sometime after reaching the farmhouse, Kabir and his family find Vanraj at their doorstep. Jyoti is suspicious but Vanraj assures them that he needs help to charge his cell phone. Janvi, still under his spell, confides her secrets to him. When Vanraj tries to extend his stay, Kabir tries to oust him. But surprisingly, Janvi violently stops him from chasing Vanraj out of the farm. The family is shocked to see Janvi blindly following all Vanraj's orders. Vanraj soon makes his intentions clear: he wants Kabir and Jyoti to give him Janvi. What happens next makes up the rest of the film.

Shaitaan Movie Story Review:

SHAITAAN is the official remake of the 2023 Gujarati film, VASH [Written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik]. The adapted story is excellent and different from the rest of the films based on black magic. The adapted screenplay by Aamil Keeyan Khan is very engaging. And that's a feat considering the genre is beaten to death across the world and also because it mostly takes place in a single mansion. Unfortunately, the writer doesn't tie up the details properly. Aamil Keeyan Khan's dialogues are normal and the very selective one-liners pack a punch.

Vikas Bahl's direction is first rate. It keeps viewers captivated in the debates, especially when things take a turn for the worse. We feel moved by the family's situation and we can't help but support them. Additionally, the tension levels are present throughout the film and this also helps to engage the audience.

On the other hand, there are too many cinematic liberties. Seeing characters be brutally injured and yet seeing them not only survive but fight is a bit too much. The final battle seems predictable. Moreover, it is mind-boggling to know that Vanraj is carrying out his plan and no one has a clue. The last scene is interesting but could have been better written.

SHAITAAN begins with a strange credits animation that sets the tone. The intro photo is charming and looks very organic. The madness begins once Vanraj innocently introduces himself to the family. Two scenes that stand out from the first half are Janvi playing violently with her brother on the swing and the police sequence. The intermission comes at a crucial moment. In the second half, the madness continues as Vanraj ups his game while the family also tries to outsmart him. The finale keeps us on the edge of our seats, despite the flaws.

Shaitaan Movie Performances:

SHAITAAN is owned by R Madhavan and Janki Bodiwala. R Madhavan steals the show with his venomous act. He has this innocence in him and hence it seems believable when Kabir and his family are initially not suspicious of him. In the second half, he takes his action much higher. Janki Bodiwala gets into the skin of the character. A flawless performance, certainly. Ajay Devgn, too, tries his best and puts in a superb act. He is sure to be greeted with applause and whistles at the climax. Jyotika provides competent support and gives a natural performance. The same goes for Anngad Raaj. He's quite funny in the first scenes.

Shaitaan film music and other technical aspects:

Amit Trivedi's music is good, as are all the songs in the film – the title song, 'Main Aisa Shaitan' And 'Khushiyaan Bator Lo' – are in line with the theme. Amit Trivedi's background music is one of the USPs of the film.

Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti's cinematography is commendable, considering that it takes place in a single house. The camera work in the swing sequence is exceptional. Garima Mathur's production design is appealing. Radhika Mehra's costumes are rich. The action of Vikram Mor and RP Yadav is a bit disturbing but it suits the story. Sandeep Francis' editing is smooth but could have been smoother in the second half.

Conclusion of the movie Shaitaan:

Overall, SHAITAAN is a nail-biting thriller laced with superlative performances and a praise-worthy climax that keeps you engaged. At the box office, the film is expected to have a good opening thanks to the well-received trailer, hype and partial holiday due to Mahashivratri. What will also work in favor of cinema is that after a long time, a star like Ajay Devgn will be seen in this genre.