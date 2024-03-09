Star Gazing: A Look at ESSENCE's Black Women in Hollywood 2024





LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Joey Badass, Gail Bean, Patina Miller, Kathryn Busby, Brandee Evans, Da'Vinchi and Shannon Thornton on stage during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Black women who are impacting and inspiring the on-screen entertainment industry descended on the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles yesterday for ESSENCEs 2024 Black Women In Hollywood, bringing with them the spirit of friendship, collaboration and a pinch of that famous black girl. Magic. Celebrating this year’s esteemed winners Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Little Caroll And Catherine Busbystars in front of and behind the lens gathered for selfies and fellowship for the 17th edition of what is arguably the most beloved luncheon of awards season. Stars like Zendaya, Tina Knowles, Chloe Bailey, Lena Waithe and more were spotted honoring the contributions of black women to entertainment, and in doing so, they looked like they were flying. Check out the action in the photos below: Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey at the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Law Roach, Zendaya and guest LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Law Roach, Zendaya and guest attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California . (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Angie Beyinc and Tina Knowles LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Angie Beyinc and Tina Knowles attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Danielle Brooks and Caroline Wanga LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Danielle Brooks and Caroline Wanga on stage during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California . (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Tika Sumpter and Shannon Thornton LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Tika Sumpter and Shannon Thornton attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Devale Ellis and Khadeen Ellis attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Lena Waithe, Mona Scott-Young and MC Lyte LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Lena Waithe, Mona Scott-Young and MC Lyte attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Brandee Evans and Phylicia Pearl Pain LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Brandee Evans and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Yvette Lee Bowser and Gina Prince-Bythewood LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Yvette Lee Bowser and Gina Prince-Bythewood attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Tarana Burke and Phylicia Pearl Pain LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Tarana Burke and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Patina Miller and Shannon Thornton LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Patina Miller and Shannon Thornton attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Letitia Wright and Gail Bean LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Letitia Wright and Gail Bean on stage during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California . (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Muni Long performs onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Adanne and Adamma Ebo attend the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Marsai Martin attends the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic) Joey Bada$$ and Serayah McNeill LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Joey Badass and Serayah McNeill attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Danielle Brooks and Loni Love LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Danielle Brooks and Loni Love attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Jeremy Pope attends the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic) Raven Goodwin and Amber Riley LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Raven Goodwin and Amber Riley attend the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Zendaya attends the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

