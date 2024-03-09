Shannon K and Bappa B. Lahiri Release Jimmy Jimmy Cover in Tribute to Bollywood's Disco King Bappi Lahiri





The new cover is a tribute to Bollywood's disco king Bappi Lahiri, a revisited version of the nostalgic hit 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja'. Shannon K is an award-winning actress and singer based in Los Angeles. Today, his tribute cover of “Jimmy Jimmy” – produced by Bappa B. Lahiri – is released worldwide via Saregama Music. Shannon K is an actress, singer, podcaster and fashion influencer based in Los Angeles; she is a proud member of the AAPI community and an activist for animal rights and anti-bullying. Originally based on the famous Indian dance film Disco Dancer (1982) produced by Babbar Subhash, the remake is now available worldwide as Jimmy Jimmy. I was really excited about the opportunity to get together here in Los Angeles with his son, Bappa, and recreate this great piece, adding modern touches while keeping the true core of the original song. -Shannon K. LOS ANGELES, California, United States, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Award-winning Indian actor and singer Shannon K. collaborates with producer Bappa B. Lahiri, son of Bollywoods King of Disco, Bappi Lahiri, on a tribute version of his nostalgic Bollywood track, Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja”. Originally appearing in the famous Indian dance film, Disco Dancer (1982), produced by Babbar Subhash, the remade single titled Jimmy Jimmy is now available worldwide from Saregama Music. Shannon wholeheartedly recognizes the value of this project. She says, “I am very honored to share this tribute to the king of disco, Bappi Lahiri sir. We shared a moment during his birthday celebration a few years ago and talked about collaboration, but unfortunately he is died in 2022 before us.” Performances and collaborations, however, are nothing new for Shannon K. Most recently, she received a World Entertainment Award, in the category of Best World Traditional Song, for her cover of Pehla Pehla Pyar, originally composed by Prem & Hardeep and written by Praveen Bharadwaj. Previously, she collaborated with GRAMMY award-winning producers Poo Bear and Kyle Townsend for creating much-loved tracks such as A Long Time and a powerful anti-bullying track, Give Me Your Hand, which received recognition from Billboard and won the Hollywood Music In Media Award for Best Original Song. Bappa B. Lahiri's new tribute to Jimmy Jimmy is a testament to his father's ingenuity. Bappi Lahiri, also known as Bappida, introduced synthesized and disco music to the Indian music industry in the 1970s, revolutionizing recordings and soundtracks. He has composed soundtracks and sang for a wide range of Bollywood films, including Disco Dancer, for which he served as film music director; actress Kim Yashpal performed the song in the film. Following in the footsteps of Great Bappidas, Bappa says: “It was an incredible experience working with Shannon again, she is super talented, as is her sister Annabelle, who led the concept. Our families are very close, Shannon is like my little sister and I thank them all for their support. I hope everyone enjoys this new version of the song. Jimmy Jimmy is now live for the world to hear and see, thanks to the official music video. Connections:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0GYTSXviCWsGbEnkYhjp0N?si=IfJtxBJDR5q_GtouukYM_w

Youtube: https://youtu.be/DSicdDV8e4M?si=sZacKQLaYtDIDVGE

Shannon K Smartlink: https://songwhip.com/shannon-k

Bappa B. Lahiri: https://www.instagram.com/bappa.b.lahiri

Saregama music: https://www.saregama.com/ Jimmy Jimmy – Leisure | Shannon K. Bappi Lahiri Bappa.B.Lahiri Disco dancer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxan.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/694491979/shannon-k-and-bappa-b-lahiri-release-cover-of-jimmy-jimmy-in-tribute-to-bollywoods-king-of-disco-bappi-lahiri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos