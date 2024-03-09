Entertainment
Candace Owens Suggests There's a Jewish 'Gang' in Hollywood Doing 'Horrible Things' on People
CANDACE OWENS (HOST): Well, I'll be honest with you: These claims come up too often in Hollywood for me to be comfortable with it. RIGHT? We've seen it obviously, it's not just now the Diddy trial, it's not just now Michael Jackson, we've also seen these claims with Kanye West, notoriously, obviously, when he tweeted, I'm on about to launch Defcon 3 on some Jews. And the media panicked, and members of the Jewish community were, understandably, very afraid that they wouldn't understand what he meant. And I really refrained from talking much about this topic because people were so emotional that they couldn't hear even if I shared. And even when Kanye said he was talking about specific people in Hollywood who he believed were chasing him and trying to control him, he actually named some of those people. He shared personal text messages from one of his friends, a personal trainer to the stars, who, again, happens to be Jewish, threatening to put him in the hospital and drug him against his will.
…
And here's what else I'm going to tell you: When the Kanye thing happened, I was being threatened by a person named Rabbi Shmuley, a person that Michael Jackson had put on his enemies list. Someone I had never heard of threatened me and told me that if I didn't explicitly say things against Kanye, he would ruin my life. He said he would take out a front-page ad and call me an anti-Semite. And it wasn't just him, it was his daughter too. They send me messages saying: don't mess with Jews. Very weird stuff, and it hasn't stopped, to be clear. And he and his daughter constantly took clips from that show, took them out of context, and tried to convince Jews that I hated them.
…
OWENS: This is completely ridiculous. It's crazy. I know a lot of Jews watch this show. Many Jews are my friends. And so what I think should be explored is whether or not what's happening is that, like in every community, there are gangs. RIGHT? Gangs can form. We understand that. In a black community we have the Bloods and the Crips. Well, imagine if the Bloods and Crips were doing horrible things, murdering people, blackmailing people, and every time someone talked about it, the Bloods and Crips would call those people racists. , would cause the media to say that people were racist. Anyone talking about a specific gang, a small group of people, would say: oh my God. No no no no. It's like slavery. You can't say anything bad about the Bloods and the Crips at all, and the whole black community believed it and was scared and thought, oh my God. For example, is slavery really coming back? This would be emotional manipulation because, of course, we would know that despite the Bloods and Crips being black, the majority of black people do not support the crimes they committed. The crimes they continue to commit. It's a gang.
What if this is what is happening in Hollywood right now, what if there is just a very small circle of specific people who use the fact that they are Jewish to shield themselves from criticism? This is food for thought. RIGHT? And I think, again, there have been enough people talking about a ring in Hollywood, and potentially a ring in Washington, that we should start asking those questions, all of us – black people, Spaniards, Jews, Chinese, Japanese. , all Americans should want answers because this appears to be something quite sinister.
