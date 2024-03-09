The Hello Sunshine and iHeartPodcasts team is on the safe side





EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine has teamed up with iHeartPodcasts to launch The bright sidea daily podcast co-hosted by journalist and television host Danielle Robay and Emmy-nominated news and entertainment presenter Simone Boyce. Witherspoon will executive produce the pod alongside Maureen Polo and Natalie Tulloch for Hello Sunshine and Ali Perry and Conal Byrne for iHeartPodcasts. Beginning on March 25, the two companies announced that Robay and Boyce would broadcast a 30-minute “daily morning show-style podcast” aimed at building a community of listeners through a “daily dose of entertainment, culture, being, fashion and books”. » “We found that our audience makes it a point to seek positivity in their personal and digital lives, with 59% of consumers saying they want content that makes them happy,” said Maureen Polo, head of direct marketing. Consumer at Hello Sunshine. “Podcasting offers a level of thoughtful engagement that you can't get in other types of media, which is why it's an ideal medium to launch 'The Bright Side.' We've been following the explosion of podcast media for some time – discovering new audiences, formats and genres every day – and know that iHeartPodcasts is the best partner given its unrivaled acumen for production, marketing and sales at a level that few other media can offer. .” The bright side will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts through the iHeartRadio app. Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts, added: “Hello Sunshine is the ideal partner for this ambitious project, given its incredible insight into cultural issues and trends, and its astute and highly engaged fan base. Podcasting has managed to reinvent a few genres today – from fiction to sports to health and wellness – and we think it can also innovate on this idea of ​​a daily “morning show”, a format that is widespread on television but still lacking around the world. podcast support. With Reese and his team at the creative helm, we are thrilled to launch this show together.

