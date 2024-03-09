Why the Ramayana and Mahabharata still inspire filmmakers | Bollywood

One of the most talked about films in recent months is director Nitesh Tiwaris' Ramayana, which will be released in three parts. Billed as a magnum opus starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravan, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Vijay Sethupathi as Vibhishan and Naveen Polishetty In the role of Laxman, the film sees a combination of stars from across Indian film industries. Although there has been no official confirmation on the matter, director Nitesh Tiwari has been extremely confident about this project since the failure of Adipurush at the box office. And now that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has also been consecrated and opened, the momentum and focus on Lord Ram and the Ramayana has increased manifold. Adipurush, based on the Ramayana, was released last year,

How epics inspire

The Ramayana and the Mahabharata are two famous epics in India that have inspired filmmakers for decades. While Nitesh Tiwari may be the last filmmaker to make a film on the Ramayana, the first film on Lord Ram was Lanka Dahan, written and directed by Dadasaheb Phalke in 1917. But it was Ramanand Sagar's 78 episodes of Ramayan that captivated the Indian public. when it was aired on Doordarshan in 1987. It became a phenomenon that showcased Indian culture and history and by popular demand today, the TV series is expected to make a comeback on Doordarshan National soon. The unimaginable success of Ramayan on DD led to the creation of the 94-episode series Mahabharat by BR Chopra, which aired from 1988.

So why do these epics capture the attention and love of the public unlike others? Film journalist Bharath Kumar says, “What is deeply rooted in our culture is timeless and most Indians grew up listening to stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharata. These epics are mythological and their key characters are our gods like Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Hanuman. They have taught us many life lessons and their teachings are highly revered. The nostalgia and values ​​evoked by these epics are eternal. Even a child can connect to it.

Emotions and new angles

But at the root of it all is the great emotional connection that Indian audiences feel with the Ramayana and Mahabharata. A few years ago, the re-broadcast of Ramayan on Doordarshan on April 16, 2020 saw a record 7.7 million people across the world watching the show. Until 2024, the Ram Mandir was inaugurated on February 4 and in just 12 days, more than 24 lakh people visited the Ayodhya temple. Nostalgia and faith are two powerful emotional tools that capture mass sentiment. However, what makes a mythology-based film series a blockbuster is the new angle that is introduced to give an exciting twist to a well-known story.

Director Prashanth Varma's recent Telugu blockbuster Hanu Man showed us how blending an epic with the contemporary superhero genre can create a connect with the audience. The director told the media that he wanted to take inspiration from Indian culture. We wanted to make a superhero film rooted in Indian culture and mythology. We were inspired by Hanuman ji, who is a symbol of strength, courage and dedication. Additionally, we wanted to make a film that would appeal to all ages and showcase the power of Indian mythology, Varma said.

Coming back to Nitesh Tiwaris Ramayan, the last time a series was made on this epic, it told the story from Sita's point of view. This time, Tiwari is said to have divided the film into three parts: the first part is said to be about Lord Ram, his family, marriage, Sita's kidnapping and the 14-year-old Vanavas; the second part would show the journey of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman, Vaanar Sena and the construction of Ram Setu; and the third part would focus on the war between Vaanar Sena's army and Ravana, the defeat of Ravana and the return of Lord Ram and Sitas to Ayodhya. It will be paramount that Nitesh Tiwari's story also gives the audience something new while telling this epic tale, as it is these unexpected twists and turns that will keep the audience invested.

The Ramayana and Mahabharata will continue to inspire filmmakers as they contain a lot of heroism, drama, action, sentiment, love, betrayal, anger and much more to create a highly visual and engaging spectacle . And Indian audiences just can't seem to get enough of it.