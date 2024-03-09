Entertainment
Steve Irwin's Son Robert Is a Trending Model Now
When it comes to nepo babies, it's hard to think of anyone who seems purer of heart than Robert and Bindi Irwin, the offspring of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin. The two siblings have continued the environmentalist legacy of Australian television stars, working as zookeepers and promoting animal welfare on their social media and in television appearances. This week, however, Robert embraced his multitude, ditching the family khakis and trying a new fashion model.
Robert made his catwalk debut at the Melbourne Fashion Festival in Australia, where Us every week reports that he strutted down the runway in three looks. There was a teal corduroy double-breasted suit with a white turtleneck and sneakers, a navy ensemble with a speckled bomber jacket, and a black-and-white ensemble with thick-rimmed glasses that recalled a young Elton John. This last cut was clearly the best of the bunch, but the teal suit was a close second. (If it had been a single-breasted jacket, it might have won the coveted Lauras Choice Award, but apparently local fashion designer Godwin wasn't concerned about winning this prestigious award!)
Of course, it's impossible to tell from a few photos and clips how Roberts' track looks. Really compares to the big ones. I will say that that big smile he gave at the end of the podium certainly violates Charlize Therons. rule to walk like a queenthink: murder. Still, overall it seems like he did a solid job and didn't stumble.
I never imagined I would walk the catwalk, but here we are! Irwin wrote in a caption alongside a slideshow of him the obscene ones. Wow, thank you for an incredible evening at the Melbourne Fashion Festival!! If that wasn't enough, he also posted a few brief video clips. I have to say that at that moment when he takes off his glasses at the end of the podium, his rice is out of this world. Sure, he tensed up a little with his hands in the group pose, but for a Baby Croc Hunters first time on the podium, I'd say he killed it.
A Roberts Carrie Bradshaw day among the models couldn't have come at a better time. Last month, he and his girlfriend of two years, Rorie Buckley, split with a vague joint statement on Instagram Stories. (Buckley, who like Robert is 20, also famously had a relationship with Heath Ledgers' niece.)
We wanted to share that we have decided to separate, but that we deeply appreciate all the time we spent together and wish each other the best for the future, the statement said, as shown in a screenshot captured by Entertainment tonight. We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for each other as we continue our journey on different paths. We will not make any further comments on this matter and truly appreciate your respect and privacy at this time.
One might wonder why two 20-year-olds who have been together for two years need to release such a carefully written and totally zen statement, but who knows, maybe they're just kids these days?
But it wasn't Robert whose love life made headlines this week, it was his mother, Terri Irwin, who appeared on her son's radio interview to help dispel rumors that which she and Russell Crowe were dating.
Irwin spoke with KISS FM Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O to promote his upcoming concert as co-host of I'm a celebrity… Get me out of here! About his mother and the Cinderella man, he said, Mom has been linked to about 30 people since Dad died. It's ridiculous. Every day it was King Charles. It was Russell. It was everyone. This all makes no sense.
Terri, who was apparently relaxing outside the studio, came over to ask Sandilands if they had ever been linked, which he thought. When asked who she really was has Whoever she dated, Terri stuck to her usual line that Steve was the only man for her. I spend a lot of quiet evenings with a good, big, juicy pizza, she says. Honestly? Goals.
Steve Irwin died in 2006 at the age of 44 after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef. Following this tragic freak accident, his family continued his legacy in Australia Zoo and through television projects like Animal Planets Crikey! They're the Irwins. Even if Robert could embark on projects like I'm a celebrity… and her recent modeling escapade, it still seems likely that her life will remain devoted to all things scaly and toothy.
