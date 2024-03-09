Alia Bhatt calls Aishwarya, Priyanka and Deepika huge sources of inspiration | Bollywood





Alia Bhatt has called her 'friends' Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone her huge sources of inspiration. Speaking at the Forbes 3050 event, she also said she admired them “deeply”. Talking about films, she said that it is the stories that should be at the forefront and not the ethnicity of the person. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt calls Deepika Padukone her senior, not her competitor) Alia Bhatt spoke about Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Alia praises Aishwarya, Priyanka and Deepika Alia said, “Actresses in the Indian film industry have done this and have been huge sources of inspiration for me. Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika (Padukone), these are actors who are also friends to me, but I also deeply admire.' So I have to give them a lot of credit because they paved the way in a sense. You know, they made it a normal thing. “ Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Alia talks about inclusiveness in diversity She also added: “I also feel like we live in a time where inclusion and diversity is a necessity when we want to see different faces from different parts of the world, expressing themselves. with different accents. But all are part of the same. , telling the same language if it's a story. Ultimately, the story is what should be at the forefront. Not where you come from, nor what accent you speak, nor what your ethnicity is. Last year, in an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, Karan Johar had asked Kareena Kapoor if she thought Deepika Padukone was her competition. Instead, she said the question applied to Alia. When Karan had asked Alia the same question, she had replied: Please, not at all. Why would she be? She (Deepika) is my elder. There is no competition. Alia's next films Fans will see Alia Bhatt in a film from YRF's spy universe, which will begin shooting later this year, Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani had said. She is expected to team up with Sharvari Wagh in the yet-to-be-titled film. They will play super-agents in the action film. Apart from this, she will also be seen in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Alia also has director Vasan Bala's Jigra in the pipeline. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

