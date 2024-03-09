Haley Pullos blames another driver for wrong-way crash in Pasadena





Former General Hospital star Haley Pullos turned things around when a Los Angeles County resident sued her over a wrong-way accident in Pasadena. The 25-year-old actor claimed she was not responsible for damages Courtney Wilder allegedly suffered in a collision in April 2023. Legal documents filed by Pullo's attorney in Los Angeles Superior Court more earlier this week indicate that the actor generally and specifically denies every allegation contained in Wilders' lawsuit. Instead, the soap star claims: The damages alleged in [Wilders lawsuit] occurred and was caused proximately by the plaintiffs' negligent and/or intentional conduct alone. Wilders' lawsuit and the soap stars' response stem from an April 29 crash involving at least two vehicles on Highway 134 in Pasadena. Wilder alleged in June that Pullos dangerously and recklessly drove his vehicle in the wrong direction on an off-ramp at Colorado Boulevard and the 134 Freeway. Pullos also allegedly collided with another driver, who swerved, before hitting Wilder, who was hospitalized in critical condition. Wilder claimed his car was totaled as a result of the accident. The Red Riding Hoods actor was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Wilder alleged that Pullos was simultaneously intoxicated on marijuana and intoxicated on alcohol at the time of the crash. She pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor drunken driving charges in late June. Wilder amended his complaint in January, naming Pasadena club No Comment Lounge, where Pullos allegedly worked as a hostess, and the California Department of Transportation as additional defendants. Among his new complaints, Wilder accused No Comment Lounge of encouraging Pullos to drink with the parties she hosted and failing to provide Pullos with another way to get home safely the night of the accident. Wilder also accused Caltrans of failing to address the dangerous condition of the exit ramp and said the signs were unclear and the lanes were not properly marked. Wilder is seeking an unspecified amount in damages, including legal fees and property and punitive damages against Pullos and No Comment Lounge. He also demanded a jury trial. In her response, Pullos asked that all of Wilders' claims against her be dropped and that the judges dismiss the lawsuit. She also seeks damages for legal costs and any other additional relief that the Court may deem just and appropriate. Representatives for Pullos, Wilder, No Comment Lounge and Caltrans did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment from The Times on Friday. Times Staff Writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2024-03-08/haley-pullos-general-hospital-blames-other-driver-pasadena-wrong-way-car-crash-lawsuit-dismissal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos