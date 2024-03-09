Shankar Mahadevan slammed for singing Bollywood songs during Mahashivratri celebration at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation





Grammy Award-winning singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan is facing criticism for performing Bollywood songs at the grand Mahashivratri celebration at Isha Foundation on Friday evening. Several photos and videos of the musician's mesmerizing performance have flooded social media platforms. While fans praised the singer-composer for immersing the audience in the enchanting world of Lord Shiva, a section of social media users were perplexed to see him performing on Bollywood songs. The 12-hour event was attended by thousands of people and many devotees joined the live broadcast of the celebration on social media. Actress Pooja Hegde was also present at the event. Shankar Mahadevan criticized Soon after videos of Shankar Mahadevan performing Hindi film songs surfaced, netizens requested Sadhguru not to invite him to any such event again. A user wrote on Isha Mahashivratri. #SHAMEFUL.” Another wrote: “Please don't ever call Shankar Mahadevan again. He has shown that he doesn't deserve this scene and this night.” Check out some of the reactions here: Why did Shankar Mahadevan sing Bollywood songs at the religious event? Sharing his excitement about performing at the Mahashivratri celebration, Shankar Mahadevan had said that his fans had asked him to perform on his hit Bollywood songs. “It is a blessing and I am very happy to be here. I am coming to her house after almost 17 years. Today it will be a medley of songs dedicated to Lord Shiva but the request came to me from the audience to sing popular songs.” He added, “So these will be my Bollywood hits too… I will be singing Zinda from Bhaag Milkha, Rock On, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe, Mast Magan, Mitwa, Breathless and of course a lot of Shiva songs.” Last month, Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion music group Shakti won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best World Music Album for 'This Moment'. The album features founding member, guitarist John McLaughlin, alongside Hussain, Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram. Reveling in his Grammy win, the songwriter and singer said: “WE DID IT. I never would have imagined that a band that I learned my music and my musical aesthetic in would be the band with whom I would end up performing and winning a Grammy. . This is the moment from which I can easily say dreams come true. Shakti was a dream come true! Thank you Almighty for making this possible! C is truly “THIS MOMENT”.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment/shankar-mahadevan-criticised-for-singing-bollywood-songs-during-mahashivratri-celebration-at-sadhgurus-isha-foundation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos