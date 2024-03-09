Entertainment
From Kahaani to Merry Christmas, 11 Bollywood Movies With the Biggest Twists
Moviegoers no longer expect happy endings; instead, they crave surprises. They're looking for a compelling narrative that unfolds in unexpected territory.The plot's denouements leave the audience strangely satisfied. Not only does it shock them, but it also leaves a lasting impact. At the same time, the twists and turns are tricky. They can make or break a film.
If you like Hollywood movies with the biggest twists like The Prestige, Arrival, Shutter IslandAnd Parasitehere are some of the best bollywood movies with twists and turns.
Bollywood films with the biggest plot twist
1. History
One of the best films ever made in Bollywood, Kahaani starring Vidya Balan has so many twists and turns that you will never be able to unravel the mystery. The story revolves around the character of Vidya Balan who searches for the traces of her missing husband.
Where to watch: Currently unavailable online
2. Gupt: the hidden truth
One of the favorite films in the world of memes, this film starring Bobby Deol is a gripping psychological thriller that will surprise you in the climactic scene. The story of the film revolves around a governor who has been assassinated and suspicion shifts towards his son who must prove his innocence.
Where to watch: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video
3.Andhadhun
The ending of this film will not only leave you stunned, but its open ending will leave you perplexed for a long time. This mystery thriller starring Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana revolves around a blind pianist who must expose a crime he knows nothing about.
Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV+
4. Who
Ram Gopal Varma movie is a perfect suspense thriller starring Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpai. The story revolves around the character of Urmila who is disturbed by an intruder on a rainy night. It turns out the intruder is a scary person who kills people. But this time, he's not the killer. So who is it?
Where to watch: YouTube
5. Talach
This film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will leave you perplexed. The story revolves around an inspector who faces a depressing past and finds solace in a prostitute while solving a murder case.
Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube
6. Kartik calls Kartik
Anotherpsychological thriller starring Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone revolves around a man named Kartik who receives scary calls from his namesake. The ending is so disturbing that you will be in shock for at least a while.
Where to watch: Netlix, Amazon Prime Video
7. Johnny Gaddar
Starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dharmendra, Rimi Sen and Vinay Pathak, Johnny Gaddar is a story of missing money that leads to lies, deception, betrayal and death. The film is full of a good plot and some truly surprising twists and turns.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Apple TV+
8. Wazir
One of the underrated films of Bollywood, Wazir features one of the biggest plot twists at the climax. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar, the film's story revolves around a man who loses his daughter in a terrorist attack and plans to take revenge. During his mission, he feels connected to a Pandit who is also a chess teacher and who lost his daughter. The film may be a little slow, but the final twist is worth it.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, Apple TV+, YouTube
9. Master of Bluffing
One of the best films Abhishek Bachchan plays the master con artist who deceives people until one day he decides to mend his ways. However, during his last mission, he himself is cheated.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube
10. They eat
Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh, the mystery thriller is one of those films in which every minute counts and the guessing game keeps you hooked throughout. The story of the film has so many twists and turns that it will keep you in suspense until the very end.
Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, YouTube
11. Merry Christmas
Another Sriram Raghavan film that you must watch, Merry Christmas is a murder mystery starring Vijay Sethupathy and Katrina Kaif. The movie leaves everyone scratching their heads at the end because of the mind-blowing twist and climax.
Where to watch: Netflix
|
