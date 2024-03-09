Driver who killed actor Treat Williams pleads guilty

The Vermont driver who struck and killed Treat Williams pleaded guilty to negligent driving Friday, reports the Associated Press, CNNAnd The Hollywood Reporter.





Ryan Koss, 35, received a one-year suspended sentence and will be on probation. Additionally, his license will be revoked for one year and he will be required to complete a community-based restorative justice program for the misdemeanor charge, according to the Associated Press.





In September, Koss initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of gross negligence resulting in death. If Koss had been convicted of the first charge, he could have faced up to 15 years in prison, according to the Bennington Banner.





Treat Williams on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Rachel Luna/Getty





On June 12, 2023, the car driven by Koss collided with Williams' motorcycle. Investigators believe Koss did not see the actor on the motorcycle.





After the accident, Koss, who knew Williams previously in the city community, called his wife, Pam Van Sant, and told her what happened, the Associated Press reports.





I am here to apologize and take responsibility for this tragic accident, Koss said while recounting the accident during Friday's hearing, according to the Associated Press. He also offered his condolences and apologized to the family and fans of the deceased actors.





And I hope this moment can bring some resolution to anyone affected by this tragedy, especially Pam, Gill and Ellie. I'm really sorry,” Koss said, CNN reports.









Treat Williams on March 23, 2017 in New York.

Walter McBride/Getty Images





I forgive you and I hope you forgive yourself, Williams' son Gill told Koss. I really wish you hadn't killed my father. I really had to say it. Gill, 32, also said the Williams family didn't want Koss to go to jail or have charges filed against him.





While Gill appeared at the hearing, his mother and sister, Ellie, did not appear in court Friday. Both women wrote their separate statements, which were read aloud during the hearing.





Ellie, 25, said she can't forgive Koss right now, but she hopes she can in the future. I will never feel my fathers hugging again; being able to get his advice again, introduce him to my future husband, ask him to walk me down the aisle, introduce him to my babies and make him cry when I name my first son after him, read his statement, according to the Associated Press.





Our lives will never be the same, our family has been torn apart and there is a huge hole that cannot be filled, Williams' wife wrote in her statement, according to the Associated Press.









Treat Williams in “Blue Bloods.”

CBS





On June 12, 2023, PEOPLE confirmed with Williams' agent, Barry McPherson, that the former Everlasting wood The actor died following a motorcycle accident. He was 71 years old.





“He was killed this afternoon. He was turning left or right. [and] a car cut him off,” McPherson told PEOPLE. “I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”





He died from severe trauma and blood loss, Vermont State Police confirmed, which the New York medical examiner's office determined in Augst.





Williams is best known for playing Dr. Andrew Brown in Everlasting wood from 2002 to 2006. He has accumulated over 120 acting credits, including one Hair Which side scored his first Golden Globe nomination. He also starred in Steven Spielberg's film 1941, Heart of Dixie, Blue Bloods, the Chicago fireand several Hallmark films.