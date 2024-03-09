The Parkland musical project presents its latest album on March 9





Article content Vancouver musician Rob Malowany runs Parkland Music Project as a project for his textured and ambient singer-songwriter songscapes. To date, the collective has released five studio albums and 10 recordings in total. His latest recording, Daily Acceptance For Evenings of Disarray, was released on Microculture files on February 16. Photo by Rob Malowany / sun

Article content Daily Acceptance For Evenings of Disarray will be presented in a special performance at Hipposionic Studios on March 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the concert are available at parklandmusicproject.com.

Featuring contributions from Fond of Tigers founder Stephen Lyons on drums, bassist Shanto Acharia, violinist Marielle Groven, double bassist Aaron Lumley and longtime collaborator Robin Hunter on lap steel guitar, Daily Acceptance for Evening of Disarray is the last in a trilogy. of recordings that Malowany made with the rhythm section of Acharia and Lyons. From the long, spacious opener of Say Something Good to the concise rocker Notifications or the dramatic sounds of Pile It On, the five-track album is sure to please anyone with a penchant for the more side of Roots music . With elements of everything from Giant Sand and Calexico to Constellation releases, the material rarely goes where the listener expects it on this perfectly recorded and performed album. Parklands live shows can be much larger and more improvisational. Call it psychedelic folk jazz for modern times.

