Park Hyung-sik: It would be amazing to be in a Bollywood film | Entertainment-other News





“They once said in a movie that failure and defeat mean different things. Anyone can fail, but the defeat was a total fiasco usually found in legends. I was defeated,” says Park Hyung-siks’ Yeo Jeong Woo in Doctor Slump.

Top plastic surgeon Yeo Jeong Woo falls from grace after a surgery goes wrong and he loses everything he's worked for.

SLL's recent medical romantic comedy Doctor Slump tells the story of two doctors and former classmates, Jeong Woo (Park Hyung-sik) and Kang Han Eul (Park Shin-hye), who meet years later , at a time when they are facing a career crisis and struggling with mental health issues. The drama struck the right chord, as it highlights the hyper-competitive educational and professional system and its consequences on emotional health. Park Hyung-sik is relatable as the confident Jeong Woo, who displays courage while dealing with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and inner turmoil. In an exclusive interview with Seoul's The Indian Express, the singer and actor says he was attracted by the premise of the show. “I thought the series was also funny and uplifting. It tackles pressing topics like health crises, burnout, and depression without making them too heavy or too light. The main message of the show attracted me.

Playing the skillful surgeon means shadowing a doctor, understanding their hospital routine, and observing surgical operations. However, Hyung-sik is candid when he says, “I referenced my own experience so far playing Jeon Woo, and what I took away most wasn't just the value of family, the importance of friends. But instilling a positive mindset and the ability to love and protect yourself is so important. The drama reunites him once again with Heirs co-star Park Shin Hye. Their comfort level is evident as the two share a casual on-screen chemistry. “It was very nice and fun. Park Shin-Hye is indeed a wonderful and amazing actor. Park Hyung-sik's decade-long career in films and dramas features critically and commercially acclaimed performances. The playful CEO of a video game company in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, the honest detective fighting an apocalypse in Happiness or a crown prince under a mysterious curse in Our Blooming Youth shows his talent for blending into his characters. Calling himself a positive actor, Hyung-sik says, “Since I was young, I have always been curious and enjoyed challenges, and I think that plays a role in my choice of projects. I think it's the things I've never done before, the new genres and characters that pique my curiosity. Challenges are always scary and intimidating, but I love taking them on. Hyung-sik is also one of the few actors who doesn't shy away from taking on roles in shows featuring powerful female characters. His relatable, real-life characters have made him a fan favorite. I appreciate these kind words. I need to identify with the character. I think if I take on a role and I don't understand that character, I wouldn't be able to portray it. So I always try to be empathetic. I think it takes a lot of experience to show more empathy, so I'm always trying to develop it in myself. Doctor Slump is another hit in SLL's growing list of diverse content and storylines this year, such as Deaths Game and Welcome To Samdal-ri. Park Hyung-sik admits that this is a booming time for the South Korean industry and actors. I am very happy and proud as an actor that Korean dramas are appreciated, so I guess I will have to work harder. There are a lot of things I haven't done yet in terms of work and genre. Most recently, I watched the film Oppenheimer, and it was inspiring, from the direction to the cinematography to the crazy performances from the actors. I said to myself: I want to play a role like that one day. Read also | Captivating the King Actor Cho Jung Seok Is a Fan of Aamir Khans 3 Idiots Park Hyung-sik reveals that like most South Koreans, he too is a big fan of Rajkumar Hirani's Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots and is more than happy to try his luck in Bollywood. I enjoyed watching 3 Idiots. As for Indian food, I tried curry, naan and tandoori chicken. It is so good! It would be amazing to be in a Bollywood movie! I hope I get the chance, he said, flashing his famous smile. The actor is close friends with BTS V, actors Park Seo Joon and Choi Wook Sik and Peakboy. The quintet commonly known as Wooga Squad, after their variety show In The Soop, admits that they took up golf since it's the only sport their friends like. All my friends play golf, so I started learning it. I like scuba diving. But it's a hobby that I can't do often, he replies wryly. After debuting as a member of the K Pop group ZE:A in 2010, Park Hyung-sik recently worked on the soundtrack for Doctor Slump. So, are we going to get more music from you? He responds with a positive: Stay tuned! Doctor Slump is currently streaming on Netflix.

