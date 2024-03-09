Entertainment
Family friend who killed actor Treat Williams in Vermont motorcycle crash avoids prison at request of victim's family after pleading guilty to reduced charge
A Vermont driver who killed actor Treat Williams in a car crash has avoided prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge at the request of the victim's family.
Ryan Koss received a one-year suspended sentence, his driver's license was suspended for one year and he must complete a community-based restorative justice program.
Koss, 35, killed Williams, 71, after ramming the victim's motorbike with his SUV on a Dorset motorway on June 12 last year.
“I am here to apologize and take responsibility for this tragic accident,” Koss said during an emotional hearing Friday, during which he also offered his condolences to Williams' family and fans.
“I forgive you and I hope you forgive yourself,” Williams' son Gill Williams, 32, responded as he addressed Koss in court, telling him the family did not want to press charges or see him imprisoned.
The Vermont driver who killed actor Treat Williams in a car crash has avoided prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge at the request of the victim's family.
Ryan Koss, pictured in court Friday, was given a one-year suspended sentence, had his driver's license revoked for one year and must complete a community restorative justice program.
Williams' son, Gill Williams (center), said the family did not want to press charges or see Koss jailed. Pictured: Williams with her son and daughter Ellie Williams in 2012.
But he also added: “I really wish you hadn’t killed my father.” I really had to say it.
Koss, who worked as creative director of the Dorset Theater Festival in Vermont, had known Williams for years through his work andconsidered him a friend.
After the accident, he called Williams' wife to tell her what happened and took responsibility for what happened, according to County Attorney Erica Marthage.
Gill Williams said her father was “everything” to their family and an amazing person who lived life to the fullest, and now it's difficult to know how to move forward.
“It’s very difficult for this to happen because of someone’s negligence,” he said, urging people to take driving much more seriously and be careful around motorcycles.
Statements from Williams' wife, Pam, and daughter, who did not attend the hearing, were read aloud.
Pam Williams said in her statement that it was a tragic accident and she hopes Koss can forgive himself.
Koss, who worked as creative director of the Dorset Theater Festival in Vermont, had known Williams for years through his work and considered him a friend.
PICTURED: The Dorset Playhouse where Koss worked
Williams was driving on Route 30 in Dorset, Vermont, when he was cut off by an oncoming SUV while turning left into an auto shop parking lot; seen in 2012
The 35-year-old initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of gross negligence causing death.
Her daughter, Ellie Williams, wrote in her statement that she was too angry and too hurt at the time to forgive Koss, but that she hopes she will in the future.
“Our lives will never be the same, our family has been torn apart and there is a huge void that cannot be filled,” Pam Williams wrote in her statement.
Daughter Ellie Williams wrote in her statement that she was too angry and hurt at the time to forgive Koss, but that she hopes she will in the future.
“I will never feel my father’s embrace again; to be able to get his advice again, introduce him to my future husband, ask him to walk me down the aisle, introduce him to my babies and make him cry when I name my first son after him,” said a victim's lawyer while reading her statement.
An eyewitness told DailyMail.com that Koss collided with the motorcycle, knocking Williams off his bike.
The TV star, who was wearing a helmet, was then left sprawled on the pavement just meters from his motorbike.
Reports released by Vermont State Police revealed that Williams didn't stand a chance when Koss' Honda crossed the northbound lane of V-30 into his 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle around 4:53 p.m.
The police report states that “Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was ejected from his motorcycle.” It was also confirmed that Koss was not intoxicated.
“I forgive you and I hope you forgive yourself,” Williams' son Gill Williams told Koss, but he also added that “I really wish you hadn't killed my father.”
Pam Van Sant, Williams' heartbroken widow, broke her silence on his untimely death last year; the couple seen in 2016
The Golden Globe-nominated actor was rushed to hospital with serious injuries before being pronounced dead.
Koss initially pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of gross negligence resulting in death. Had he been convicted of this charge, he could have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.
Williams' career, which spanned nearly 50 years, included starring roles in the television series “Everwood” and the film “Hair.”
He has appeared in more than 120 television and film roles, including the films “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13175569/Treat-Williams-crash-death-guilty-avoids-jail.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Family friend who killed actor Treat Williams in Vermont motorcycle crash avoids prison at request of victim's family after pleading guilty to reduced charge
- Yohji Yamamoto transforms legendary director Wim Wenders into a dandy model
- 3.0 magnitude earthquake south of Reno
- Tennis Rally Women falls short to No. 5 UNC, 5-2 Tennis Georgia Tech Women's Yellow Jackets
- Park Hyung-sik: It would be amazing to be in a Bollywood film | Entertainment-other News
- International Women's Day: Latin American women bathe the streets in purple
- The Parkland musical project presents its latest album on March 9
- Jana Kramer shares a glimpse of her wedding dress
- Elon Musk's X introduces an “Articles” feature for premium users.view the details
- Jimmy Kimmel mocks Jake Tapper's texting habits
- Xi Jinping: the Chinese president of precedents and new standards, but at what cost?
- US not hiding aliens or UFO technology from public, Pentagon says | UFOs