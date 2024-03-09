Family friend who killed actor Treat Williams in Vermont motorcycle crash avoids prison at request of victim's family after pleading guilty to reduced charge

A Vermont driver who killed actor Treat Williams in a car crash has avoided prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge at the request of the victim's family.

Ryan Koss received a one-year suspended sentence, his driver's license was suspended for one year and he must complete a community-based restorative justice program.

Koss, 35, killed Williams, 71, after ramming the victim's motorbike with his SUV on a Dorset motorway on June 12 last year.

“I am here to apologize and take responsibility for this tragic accident,” Koss said during an emotional hearing Friday, during which he also offered his condolences to Williams' family and fans.

“I forgive you and I hope you forgive yourself,” Williams' son Gill Williams, 32, responded as he addressed Koss in court, telling him the family did not want to press charges or see him imprisoned.

Williams' son, Gill Williams (center), said the family did not want to press charges or see Koss jailed.

But he also added: “I really wish you hadn’t killed my father.” I really had to say it.

Koss, who worked as creative director of the Dorset Theater Festival in Vermont, had known Williams for years through his work andconsidered him a friend.

After the accident, he called Williams' wife to tell her what happened and took responsibility for what happened, according to County Attorney Erica Marthage.

Gill Williams said her father was “everything” to their family and an amazing person who lived life to the fullest, and now it's difficult to know how to move forward.

“It’s very difficult for this to happen because of someone’s negligence,” he said, urging people to take driving much more seriously and be careful around motorcycles.

Statements from Williams' wife, Pam, and daughter, who did not attend the hearing, were read aloud.

Pam Williams said in her statement that it was a tragic accident and she hopes Koss can forgive himself.

PICTURED: The Dorset Playhouse where Koss worked

Williams was driving on Route 30 in Dorset, Vermont, when he was cut off by an oncoming SUV while turning left into an auto shop parking lot; seen in 2012

The 35-year-old initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of gross negligence causing death.

Her daughter, Ellie Williams, wrote in her statement that she was too angry and too hurt at the time to forgive Koss, but that she hopes she will in the future.

“Our lives will never be the same, our family has been torn apart and there is a huge void that cannot be filled,” Pam Williams wrote in her statement.

“I will never feel my father’s embrace again; to be able to get his advice again, introduce him to my future husband, ask him to walk me down the aisle, introduce him to my babies and make him cry when I name my first son after him,” said a victim's lawyer while reading her statement.

An eyewitness told DailyMail.com that Koss collided with the motorcycle, knocking Williams off his bike.

The TV star, who was wearing a helmet, was then left sprawled on the pavement just meters from his motorbike.

Reports released by Vermont State Police revealed that Williams didn't stand a chance when Koss' Honda crossed the northbound lane of V-30 into his 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle around 4:53 p.m.

The police report states that “Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was ejected from his motorcycle.” It was also confirmed that Koss was not intoxicated.

Pam Van Sant, Williams' heartbroken widow, broke her silence on his untimely death last year; the couple seen in 2016

The Golden Globe-nominated actor was rushed to hospital with serious injuries before being pronounced dead.

Koss initially pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of gross negligence resulting in death. Had he been convicted of this charge, he could have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Williams' career, which spanned nearly 50 years, included starring roles in the television series “Everwood” and the film “Hair.”

He has appeared in more than 120 television and film roles, including the films “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”