Oscars 2024: From Cillian Murphy to Bradley Cooper, the best actor guide | Hollywood





Oscars 2024: who will win the award for best actor in a leading role? Favorite Cillian Murphys haunted Oppenheimer, latecomer Paul Giamattis strict Mr. Hunham or dark horse Jeffrey Wrights frustrated Thelonius Monk Ellison? (Also read | Oscars 2024: from Christopher Nolan to Martin Scorsese via Yorgos Lanthimos, the guide to the best director) Cillian Murphy in a photo by Oppenheimer (left); Bradley Cooper in Maestro. This year, it's a bit of a switch between the Actor and Supporting Actor categories. Leaving aside Bradley Cooper, the list of nominees reads like a whos who of supporting actors, from Paul Giamatti to Jeffrey Wright. Meanwhile, the field of supporting actors includes Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., and Ryan Gosling, each of whom is generally considered a leading man. The lead actor race seemed to be a two-horse race with Cillian and Paul, but it's now a lock for the Irishman. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. BRADLEY COOPER – Maestro Bradley Cooper will play composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro. Bradley Cooper completely transforms to play conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein. It's not just the nose (although it works), Bradley convincingly plays Bernstein from his twenties to his sixties. He masters physique and voice, transforming slightly over the years. The scene where he conducts Mahler on the Ely Cathedral stage is an undeniable highlight of his performance, but Bradley is just as magnetic in the quiet moments with Carey Mulligan's Felicia Montealegre. COLMAN DOMINGO – Rustin Colman Domingo in a Rustin still. A banal biopic about civil rights leader Bayard Rustin is buoyed by Colman Domingo's terrific, energetic performance. Colman has done excellent supporting work over the past few years in a number of films, including If Beale Street Could Talk and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. It's a great showcase for Domingo, who will hopefully parlay that attention into some big roles in mainstream films. PAUL GIAMATTI – The Holdovers An image from Alexander Payne's comedy-drama The Holdovers. Paul Giamatti teams up with his old Sideways director pal Alexander Payne for another knockout performance. Paul plays a brooding instructor at a New England prep school who unexpectedly bonds with one of the students, newcomer Dominic Sessa, with the help of DaVine's recently bereaved cafeteria manager Joy Randolph. To be honest, this is the kind of role Paul could play in his sleep, but he's so good at it. He hasn't won an Oscar yet, but he's always fun to watch, no matter how big the role. CILLIAN MURPHY – Oppenheimer Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt in a photo by Oppenheimer. (AP) Irish actor Cillian Murphy finally gets his chance to shine in a Christopher Nolan film after playing second fiddle to him for so many years. Cillian's performance is a technical triumph, and he's fully aware of the size of his face in IMAX and how to precisely calibrate each micro-expression. Sure, the supporting actor nomination went to Downey Jr., but it's Murphy's back-and-forth with Matt Damon that is the most enjoyable part of an earnest, overlong movie. JEFFREY WRIGHT – American fiction Jeffrey Wright in an image from American Fiction. Cord Jefferson's American fiction sits at the intersection of racial satire and family drama, and Jeffrey Wright's understated performance helps bridge these two disparate genres. Jeffrey plays Thelonious Monk Ellison to ironic effect, barely hinting at the superiority complex that lies beneath. Jeffrey's comfort with the actors playing his family largely suggests years of backstory and repressed trauma. He's been a reliable supporting actor for over two decades now, and it's great to see him at the center of a story that allows him to flex his talents. Honorable mentions: No list of the year's best performances is complete without a nod to Andrew Scott's haunting portrayal of a young man trying to come to terms with memories of his parents in All of Us Strangers. And even though perennial nominee Leonardo DiCaprio was snubbed, that shouldn't be seen as a knock on his performance. As Ernest Burkhart, he manages to be charming, slimy, loving, incredibly stupid, and downright evil, sometimes in the same scene. Read more of our 2024 awards season coverage here. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/oscars-2024-from-cillian-murphy-to-paul-giamatti-and-bradley-cooper-a-guide-to-best-actor-101709945352377.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos