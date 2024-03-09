Street closures in Hollywood for the 2024 Oscars – NBC Los Angeles





As stars prepare to don their finery and hope to receive an honor or two on Sunday for the 2024 Oscars ceremony, several streets in Hollywood have been closed in anticipation of the ceremony. Until Wednesday morning, part of Hollywood Boulevard will be closed for construction of the pre-show stages and the iconic red carpet. From Orange Drive to Highland Avenue, Hollywood Boulevard will be closed until 6 a.m. on March 13. Due to street closures, bus lines and subway trains will bypass the Ovation Hollywood station. This detour will last from Saturday until the first train scheduled after 6 a.m. Monday. From the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Sidewalks near the Dolby Theater will also be affected by the closures through Sunday. On the day of the show, the following closures will be in effect: Rest of Hawthorn Alley, from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue

Orange Drive, from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue.

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue. No pedestrian access

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard, from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue, 8-foot pedestrian access.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly across from north-south Hawthorn Alley. No pedestrian access to the cross alley.

East sidewalk and side lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Blvd. 8 foot pedestrian access (south of Hollywood Blvd only).

Extend West Sidewalk Closure of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Blvd to Sunset Blvd

West edge of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Blvd until 9:00 a.m.

North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the intersection of Highland Avenue

Highland Avenue, from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue.

Hollywood Boulevard, from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive.

Hollywood Boulevard, from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard. Excluding local residents, emergency vehicles and business access, the following closures will be in effect: Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea Boulevard.

Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place.

McCadden Place between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard.

Yucca Street between Highland Avenue and Wilcox Avenue

Wilcox Avenue between Sunset Blvd and Cahuenga Boulevard

