'Skeleton Crew' Would Aim for Fall Release, Actor Dane DiLiegro Guess





A year and a half ago, we reported on this site a quote from Prey actor Dane DiLiegro, where he said he was filming a top-secret project for Lucasfilm. The mystery of what project he was a part of has now been solved, as it turns out he will be in the upcoming film. Skeleton crew series. Plus, on the red carpet for Blumhouse's upcoming film Imaginaryasked him The live about the series, and more specifically, when it might be released. He has answered: “Hopefully by the fall.” If I had to guess… It's completely conjectural. There is no information behind this. I know Lucasfilm likes to release things around November. So I hope by then. I was planning to contact our director, David Lowery. He's a friend of mine. But yeah, I don't know. We will see. Maybe in November. I know Lucasfilm must be doing something pretty cool. And I think Skeleton crew maybe that's it. As always, whenever an actor publicly discusses the release date of an upcoming series, it should be emphasized that it should not be taken too seriously. Remember when Rosario Dawson said Ahsoka would be released in the fall? However, this is pretty much the first time anyone involved with the show has publicly said when it might come out, so it's at least worth mentioning. And he's not wrong when he says that Lucasfilm likes this end-of-year window, which is when the first two seasons of The Mandalorian came out of. There is also the family aspect to consider. Skeleton crew has been described as a four-quadrant show that the youngest in the family will enjoy the most, so leaving it for the weeks around Thanksgiving makes sense from that perspective. We have suspected this here for a while, especially since we know The Acolyte comes out this summer. Details about his role in the series are being kept under wraps, but DiLiegro gave us a little idea of ​​what to expect. He said The live that it's a minor role, which makes sense since he also teased that he's only worked with David Lowery as director: “It's funny. It's not anything long or substantial… But it's just a fun thing. And you know, it's a really cool sequence. Stay tuned for more news on Skeleton crewI hope soon. Miguel Fernndez is a Spanish student who has cinema as his second passion in life. His favorite movie of all time is The Lord of the Rings,but he's also a big Star Wars fan. But fantasy films are not his only cup of tea since the films of Scorsese, Fincher, Kubrick and Hitchcock have been an obsession for him since he began to understand the language of cinema. He's that guy who watches a movie in black and white, just because it's black and white.

