WRP to bring dinner theater to the Black Box | Arts and entertainment





TOWANDA The Winding River Players will return to the Black Box Theater for a production Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17, this time with a twist: it will be a dinner and a show. Love Letters, a play by AR Gurney, will be performed at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16, as well as a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 17. Dinner will be served by Wildfire Grille and Taproom, featuring baked ziti, salad and bread. Desserts will be prepared by WRP member Alice Fedorka-Bennett. The event will be BYOB with a refilling fee. The play centers on two characters Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and is told through a series of letters written by the two. While attendees enjoy their dinner, the two actors will sit side by side and read notes, letters and cards that span 50 years of their lives. Just follow their lives through the ups and downs, love interests, marriages and everything they've done in their lives, said Melinda Carey, president of WRP. It's moving, it's entertaining and we really enjoy it. It's a great show. Andrew Makepeace Ladd will be played by Anthony Almond. Almond is a member of the WRP board of directors and made his Players debut in 2023 in Honky Tonk Hissy Fit. He has also appeared in Bradford County Regional Arts Council productions such as Dancing with the Stars and Matilda. Melissa Gardner will be played by Carey, who was also in Honky Tonk Hissy Fit. She was also one of the directors of WRP's 2023 Summer Workshop Actors Group (SWAG) show Mary Poppins Jr., and will be busy this summer with the SWAG 2024 production of Moana Jr. Love Letters is produced by Zayne Wickwire, WRP co-treasurer and recent 2023 Towanda Jr./Sr graduate. High school. Wickwire was active in theater throughout high school and recently participated in BCRAC's second annual Dancing with the Stars Gala. Of Wickwire's first film, Carey said he did a hell of a job. This is the first time WRP will produce a dinner show, which Carey credits to Wickwire. It was Zayne's big idea, Carey said. He thought it would be fun to do a dinner theater for a change. According to Wickwire, spectators will not be disappointed by the show despite its small scale. It's a really fun play to watch, Wickwire said. Just because they're sitting there reading doesn't mean it's boring. The show will feature adult themes and strong language. Places will be limited and ticket reservations must be made by Thursday March 14. To make reservations or for more information, call (570) 886-1369. The Black Box Theater is located at 415 Main St, Towanda.

