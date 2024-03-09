Connect with us

Actor Tom Hollander's sister says she doesn't want to 'interact' with Jews

Opera director Julia Hollander, whose brother is acclaimed actor Tom Hollander, canceled a conference with Jewish students because she did not want to interact with any Jewish communities during Israel's war against Hamas.

Hollander had agreed to give a talk to members of Oxford University's Chabad society at which she would promote the upcoming paperback release of her book. Why we sing.

In an email, the author told Rabbi Eli Brackman that she would be honored to speak to the Jewish student society.

In early February, however, Hollander emailed again to say she would not be able to appear.

There are simply too many competing elements in my life right now, she wrote. I hope we can organize something another time.

When Rabbi Brackman responded by asking if Hollander could host an informal question-and-answer session for students, she responded with the real reason for her cancellation.

I'm sorry, but this is not the right time to interact with a Jewish community, she wrote. I hope you understand.

After Rabbi Brackman asked the author to clarify what she meant, Hollander added: Over the past four months, I have found it increasingly difficult to express my agony over the massacre of the population of Gaza in the company of practicing Jews.

I understand that they too are experiencing their own agony, but they are extremely troubled by the killing of tens of thousands of Gazans and the impact it is having on the rest of the world.

I didn't want to tell you anything about it, but I'm afraid you're jumping to any guesses. I am ardently against any form of discrimination.

Jojo Sugarman, president of the Chabad Society of Oxford University, said he found Hollander's comments hurtful.

He told the J.C.: I can't imagine an academic saying that they don't want to be around Muslim communities because of the conflict. We would rightly view this as unacceptable, and should view this as equally unacceptable.

Avoiding an entire group because of the possibility that your opinion will differ from that of some of its members breeds alienation and xenophobia.

Hollander said her comments were taken out of context and she was sorry if her emails caused any offense.

Although I take my professional obligations seriously, the reasons I withdrew from the conference were many and varied, including the death of a close friend following a prolonged illness, she said.

This last event was extremely distressing and prevented me from speaking publicly about anything; I spoke to the rabbi about it and he was sympathetic.

Hollander added: I realize that your quote from my February 17 email (written under pressure and in grief, and only a few words in extensive communications) could be interpreted as collectivizing, but it was absolutely not not my intention.

I am obviously not anti-Semitic. My own Jewish heritage is very dear to me, as you may know from my book, Why we singand the BBC Radio 3 documentary I made about my family.

My great-uncle and my great-grandfather were arrested by the Nazis in 1938 and died because of their Jewish faith: the first by a prolonged suicide and the second exterminated in Treblinka in 1942.

It was only through a chance meeting with someone from the BBC that my grandfather, a prominent music teacher and critic, was able to flee Czechoslovakia with my grandmother and father in March 1939, the day even as Hitler invaded their country.

