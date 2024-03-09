Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Rumors and Husband Salim Karim





Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has opened up about the “weirdest rumor” she's heard about herself in recent times. Mashion shared a video on her YouTube channel, in which she also talked about what she likes, hates and tolerates about her “significant other”, Salim Karim. (Also Read | Pakistani actress Mahira Khan issues statement after pregnancy announcement) Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim in a pastel white lehenga. (Instagram) Mahira on her pregnancy rumors Asked about the “weirdest rumor” she's heard, the actor replied: “Oh, that I'm pregnant. It's not weird, it's just a rumor. I don't know where They released this. I think it's because I gained weight, but then they also said I also left a Netflix series and a major movie and so on. But it didn't. That’s not true.” Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Mahira talks about Salim Mahira was asked what she likes, hates and tolerates about Salim. Smiling, she replied, “Do I really have to answer that question? I hate that he's not expressive. I tolerate that he's not expressive. No, sometimes I like the music off, but he likes the music to be on everywhere. “It’s like the minute he wakes up, he wants the music to be on. I like to listen to the sound of birds… I like that he tolerates the fact that I like to have breakfast alone. Mahira had recently opened up about pregnancy rumors Recently, while speaking with The Express Tribune, Mahira had clarified when her pregnancy rumors started. Mahira had said, “It's not true that I'm pregnant. And I haven't left the Netflix series.” Mahira and Salim got married last year Mahira got married to her long-time boyfriend Salim Karim in October last year. The wedding took place in Bhurban, Pakistan in the presence of family members and close friends. The actor met Salim, the CEO of Pakistani telecommunications company Simpaisa, in 2017 and they got engaged in 2019 in Turkey. This is Mahira's second marriage. She married Ali Askari in 2007 and separated in 2015. They are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlaan. About Mahira's projects Mahira was recently seen in Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan. The two actors will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. It also stars Sanam Saeed. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

