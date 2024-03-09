How India Learned to Read Movie Subtitles

IIn India, cinema speaks several languages. Not having seen the films of Satyajit Ray, Akira Kurosawa, the legendary Japanese director, once said, is like having lived in the world without ever having seen the moon and the sun. However, I know the moon and sun rays simply because we speak the same language. The Calcutta filmmaker made most of his films in Bengali, and having grown up in a Bengali family, I didn't need subtitles to understand. Aparajito Or Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne. It was like coming from Liverpool and discovering Paul McCartney. Ray was ours. Similarly, friends from Kerala grew up worshiping Malayalam masters like G.Aravindan And Adoor Gopalakrishnan. We stayed away from each other's great films due to limited access, horrible subtitles, and linguistic alienation.

The COVID-19 pandemic amended the way India watches movies. The Hindi film industry headquartered in Mumbai, formerly called Bombay, after Bollywood, is losing its grip. Over the past four years, films and stars from the Southern States, primarily Telugu and Tamil industries, with the Malayalam industry not far behind, took over the commercial and critical reins. They're the ones who have the buzz, the momentum, and, frankly, usually the best movies. Right now, Hindi cinema seems to be observing, imitating and learning.

Traditionally, Indian television channels are categorized into national and regional channels, with the latter term even used for channels broadcast all over India, but in a different language. National channels broadcast in Hindi and English and occasionally show regional films with rudimentary English subtitles. As a result, viewers stayed in their own lane for a long time. The emergence of streaming television in the 2000s and 2010s allowed platforms to take pre-existing movie libraries and better serve them. subtitleand better dubbed into different languages ​​in order to find a larger audience. But the pace began to pick up significantly in 2020.

Once you overcome the one-inch barrier of subtitles, you will discover many more amazing movies, said Bong Joon-Ho in January of the same year, winning a Golden Globe for Parasite. A few weeks later, the pandemic hit. Indians were confined to their homes from March to May as part of nationwide lockdowns. With cinemas closed until at least October and with the new content not being filmed, audiences grew tired of reruns and became impatient for something new that, they soon discovered, already existed.

Foreigners often confuse Indian cinema with Bollywood, a homogeneous riot of song and dance. But of the approximately 2,000 films made each year in India, less than a quarter are in Hindustani, the Hindi-Urdu blend spoken in much of northern India. There are other woods. The Malayalam film industry is called Mollywood, the Kannada Sandalwood industry, the Tamil industry Kollywood, and the Telugu and Bengali industries claim the moniker Tollywood.

Indians have long been so parochial that instead of watching movies in languages ​​we don't know, we make them again. For decades, commercially successful romances, comedies and action films have regularly been made repeatedly in other Indian languages, with each cover version adding cultural specificity and local flavor. But Indians began to lose their taste for remakes as better subtitled films gained momentum. A Delhi viewer might turn to Malayalam and Maharashtrian cinema to scratch an arthouse itch, and to Telugu and Tamil blockbusters for an old-fashioned escapist experience. Many Indians have even moved from their daily soap operas to Korean And Turkish dramas.

The taste of nations has evolved, or so it seems. National audiences began to demand more interesting content, while filmmakers and actors known in their own states began to enjoy national stardom. However, even as audiences were more discerning about what they watched at home, they were simultaneously tired of staying at home. Even though COVID vaccines were rolled out in 2021, audiences were hesitant to return to movie theaters. By 2022, they were starving. They yearned for something bigger than their television, a phenomenon they could share as a collective. It was then that the Telugu epic €€€ landed. It had the scale, the action, the dubious right-wing historical revisionism, all presented as a huge three-ring circus. For the first time, India parade to the theaters to watch a Telugu movie.

Indian cinema has always craved stars, placing popular actors, mostly men, on a pedestal, and treating blockbuster film releases like festivals. It is a country where real temples are built to honor the actors. There is one for the Tamil star. Rajinikanth in Karnatakafor example, and one for the hindi star Amitabh Bachchan in Calcutta, but it is only now that the faithful are crossing.

€€€ launched a wave of Telugu and Tamil films at the box office, leading to a new buzzword: pan-Indian success that appeals to audiences (and the diaspora). These are bombastic, decidedly loud and violent films, films that literally worship their stars and leave absolutely no room for subtlety. Pan-Indian successes include KGF: Chapter 1 And Chapter 2, Pushpa: the ascensionAnd Leo. These are the kind of films that Hindi cinema had left behind in the 1980s and 1990s, but made much more skillfully and with breathtaking sound design by filmmakers who have mastered the blockbuster formula. Hindi cinema is now trying its best to keep up.

This abandonment of Hindi cinema on a national scale contrasts radically with the linguistic hegemony that the government is trying to impose. India has 23 official languages, including English, but Prime Minister Narendra Modis' administration is trying to make Hindi the official language. lingua franca. Not only are all government communications increasingly highlighting Hindi, but a new national education policy aims to make learning Hindi compulsory in schools, even in states where it is not spoken differently.

Cinema could then put up resistance.

Just when we started watching our best movies with subtitles, we also started indulging again in movies so deafening they don't need subtitles. But we are at least looking beyond what we knew. Where we once chose our own moons, suns, and stars, we now share our constellations. We were looking at a bigger sky.