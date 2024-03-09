Marilyn Monroe AI sparks backlash for Digital Marilyn





Years after the holograms of Elvis Presley and Tupac Shakur, another celebrity is brought back from the dead – this time, thanks to artificial intelligence. Soul Machines, the company behind AI-powered “digital people,” on Friday unveiled its partnership with Authentic Brands Group for Digital Marilyn, which uses the image of Marilyn Monroe to offer “fans and brands a unique and personalized engagement opportunity. Authentic acquired Monroe's intellectual property in 2011 after it was sold by Anna Strasberg, wife of Monroe's late acting teacher, Lee Strasberg. Monroe had left most of his estate to Lee in his will. Digital Marilyn would “interact with fans in real time using advanced natural language processing, deep learning and GPT 3.5.” He responds in Marilyn's voice and affectations, shares anecdotes about the late star and “even delivers personalized greetings.” “This collaboration illustrates the transformative power of AI in connecting brands and consumers,” Greg Cross, co-founder and CEO of Soul Machines, said in a statement. “Digital Marilyn features our biological AI, bringing an iconic personality to life through engaging dialogue and emotional intelligence. It's more than nostalgia; it’s a glimpse into the future of immersive interactions. The exclusive first look at Digital Marilyn was shown at SXSW in Austin, Texas, the same day as its announcement. “Marilyn Monroe remains a timeless icon, inspiring generations with her talent, charisma and enduring legacy,” said Dana Carpenter, executive vice president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group. “We are thrilled to partner with Soul Machines, whose cutting-edge technology is the ideal solution to bring Marilyn to life in the age of AI. While Marilyn Monroe can never be replaced or duplicated, Digital Marilyn opens up exciting possibilities for multiple generations of fans to interact with her in a whole new way, fostering a deeper connection and appreciation for her enduring spirit and the brand that she left on the world. Soul Machines, founded in 2016 by Cross and Mark Sagar, has already created digital celebrities including Carmelo Anthony, Jack Nicklaus, Mark Tuan and Francis Ngannou. Upon the news, a number of social media users criticized the development. AI and its role in the entertainment industry became a hot topic during last year's actors' and writers' strikes. Although unions have negotiated deals intended to protect their members from the technology, OpenAI's Sora has recently sparked new fears. The Sam Altman-led company's technology, unveiled last month, can produce high-quality videos of complex scenes. Talk to The Hollywood ReporterTyler Perry revealed he put a planned $800 million expansion of his Atlanta studio on hold after viewing the technology. “Being told he can do all these things is one thing, but seeing his abilities was mind-blowing,” he said. Although as a business owner he sees the opportunity presented by AI, he also says he's worried about what the technology means for the entertainment industry. “There needs to be some sort of regulation to protect us,” he said. “Otherwise, I just don’t see how we could survive.” » Authentic has not yet responded to The Hollywood Reporterrequest for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/marilyn-monroe-ai-backlash-digital-marilyn-1235846845/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos