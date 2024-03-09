BGMI reveals another Bollywood collaboration, this time with Dharma Productions for Yodha; Chance to meet Sidharth Malhotra too





BGMI has recently focused on a collaboration with Bollywood, to connect with the filmic side of Indian gamers. The collaboration with Ranveer Singh was a big one, and now they are announcing another one, this time with Yodha of Dharma Productions. That's right, Krafton has partnered with Dharma Productions to bring an unprecedented entertainment experience to the BGMI community, set around the studio's upcoming film, Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, scheduled to release on March 15, 2024 .mix Bollywood and gaming through this collaboration and hope to offer fans a one-of-a-kind experience. We also see Sidharth Malhotra appearing in a new video on BGMI's official Instagram account, asking players to channel their inner Yodha and prepare for TDM (team deathmatch). Players will receive a Yodha Challenge accessible via the Play & Win section. These challenges were inspired by the movie and include exciting in-game rewards upon completion. In addition to this, players will see special in-game banners for Yodha on BGMI's virtual landscapes between March 8 and 10. Read also : BGMI: Report claims Indian government's cybersecurity division recommended shutting down the game Additionally, BGMI is also running a social media competition where the winners will get a chance to not only meet Sidharth Malhotra but also other gaming influencers. Players will have to follow a few steps to register for this competition, such as go to the official Snapchat page of BGMI, follow the account, take a screenshot of the BGMI profile, then fill out a form revealing why you want to meet Sidharth Malhotra and give your contact details and social media details, all this must be done before March 10. Then, among all registrations, five winners will be decided based on the quality of their answers and a telephone exchange. The winners will receive a fully covered trip to Mumbai on March 13 to meet Sidharth Malhotra and will also feature in the behind-the-scenes videos alongside the Bollywood star. Continue reading: College Rivals Grand Finals Conclude, BGMI Winner Gets Professional Esports Contract; Ampverse announces fashion collaboration with Crepdog

