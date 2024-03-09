Entertainment
Tribe rolls into CAA tournament victory over North Carolina A&T
WASHINGTON Chase LoweIt's a first in William & Mary history and three players scored at least 18 points to lead the Tribe to a 79-62 CAA tournament-opening victory over North Carolina A&T Friday afternoon at Entertainment and Sports Arena.
Lowe finished with 18 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and six assists. It was the sixth game in the country this season and first in Tribe history where a player posted a stat line of at least 18 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. Her 16 rebounds also set a new W&M CAA tournament record.
JuniorGabe Dorseyand second year studentTrey Mosseach also finished with 18 points. Dorsey knocked down five 3-pointers, while Moss was 3 of 6 from 3 and a perfect 5 of 5 from the free throw line.
The Tribe (10-22) used two big points after the midpoint of the second half to pull away from the Aggies.
After NC A&T (7-25) pulled within three points on a Landon Glasper free throw at 9:57, W&M used an 8-0 run to extend the advantage to double digits for the first time. Lowe scored five of eight during the run. The Tribe scored twice on offensive rebounds to close out the surge. A 3-pointer by Moss on a stretch of three offensive rebounds gave W&M a 58-50 lead and forced an NC A&T timeout with 7:56 to play.
Less than a minute later, Lowe scored on a backhander and was fouled. He completed the 3-point play to give W&M an 11-point lead.
The Aggies scored four straight in seven, before W&M responded with an 11-1 run to put the game out of reach.Gabe DorseyAndSean Houpthit two consecutive points to increase the margin to 13, 67-54. An old-fashioned 3-point play by Moss at 3:19 extended the advantage to 72-55.
The cushion ballooned to 19 on a steal and quick dunk by Lowe with just over a minute left to punctuate the victory.
The Tribe shot 40.9% from the field and made 11 3-pointers. W&M also controlled the glass to the tune of 44-41, including 14 offensive rebounds. They converted the boards into 18 second chance points. The Green and Gold also turned the ball over just four times, which was the third-lowest total in school history and the fewest for a Tribe team in the CAA tournament.
W&M held NC A&T to 39.4% shooting, with just 37.5% shooting in the second half. The Aggies were just 3 of 19 from 3-point range (15.8%). Glasper led NC A&T with 21 points, but was just 8 of 21 from the field. Nikolaos Chitikoudis added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Neither team led by more than five points at halftime for the Tribe in the first 20 minutes.
Gabe Dorseymade two 3-pointers in the first five minutes, giving W&M a 10-7 lead at the 15:43 mark.
A 3-point basket by Glasper put A&T ahead 16-15 with 11:34 left in the first half, but Dorsey responded with five in a row. His floater midway through the first half gave W&M a 20-16 advantage.
Chitikoudis scored four straight goals to open North Carolina A&T's largest lead at 24-21 with 6:19 left in the first quarter. JuniorMatteus affairresponded with a 3-pointer to pull the Tribe even just 18 seconds later.
After NC A&T took a 30-28 lead on a Glasper jumper at the 1:57 mark, W&M scored the final seven points of the half to lead at the break. Moss scored five of the Tribe's final seven points, including a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left to make it 35-30 at the break.
The Tribe's advantage expanded to seven points, 38-31, just over a minute into the second half.Gabe Dorsey3 points.
A&T tied at one behind six straight points, including four from Jalal Mckie.
A 6-0 Tribe run led by Lowe brought the cushion back to seven. Lowe scored on an old-fashioned 3-point play, before finding Houpt for a 3-pointer on the wing to give the Tribe a lead of 46-39 with 15:34 left.
Case rounded out the tribe's double-digit rankings with 11, while juniorsCaleb Dorseypulled down nine rebounds and distributed three assists.
Following
The Tribe will face No. 5 seed Towson in the second round of the CAA on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. from the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC, and the game will be broadcast on FloHoops.
